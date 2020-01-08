Jax Taylor reveals which co-star would let her take care of the children: look!

Jax Taylor Y Brittany Cartwright you may have pressed the pause button when it comes to having a baby, but the Vanderpump Rules Star is already looking to the future.

On Wednesday morning, Bravo personality stopped Morning pop and talked about his plans to start a family. As we reported earlier, Taylor and Cartwright admitted in Watch what happens live who are eager to have a baby, but not until later Stassi Schroeder Y Lala KentThe respective weddings.

However, Taylor already knows which Vanderpump Rules Co-star will ask you to take care of your future child, and your answer might surprise you.

"Now Jax, when the time comes (and) you have a child, who in the cast would you let your child care for?" POTM co-host Scott Tweedie investigated

"Probably, Kristen," Taylor replied.

The waiter SUR was referring, of course, to his long-time co-star. Kristen Doute. This update was particularly shocking, especially since last night. VPR The premiere of the eighth season featured Doute's fight with multiple cast members.