Jax Taylor reveals which co-star would let her take care of the children: look!

Jax Taylor Y Brittany Cartwright you may have pressed the pause button when it comes to having a baby, but the Vanderpump Rules Star is already looking to the future.
On Wednesday morning, Bravo personality stopped Morning pop and talked about his plans to start a family. As we reported earlier, Taylor and Cartwright admitted in Watch what happens live who are eager to have a baby, but not until later Stassi Schroeder Y Lala KentThe respective weddings.
However, Taylor already knows which Vanderpump Rules Co-star will ask you to take care of your future child, and your answer might surprise you.
"Now Jax, when the time comes (and) you have a child, who in the cast would you let your child care for?" POTM co-host Scott Tweedie investigated
"Probably, Kristen," Taylor replied.
The waiter SUR was referring, of course, to his long-time co-star. Kristen Doute. This update was particularly shocking, especially since last night. VPR The premiere of the eighth season featured Doute's fight with multiple cast members.
"I feel like Kristen … is very motherly," defended the reality star. "She has motivated everyone in their relationships."
Still, POTM co-host Lilliana Vazquez he was surprised that Taylor didn't select the boss Lisa Vanderpump.
"I think he had his best time with that. I don't think she wants to," he said. Vanderpump Rules star added.
To be fair, Taylor said he will probably have a "demon son,quot; and would not want to subject Vanderpump to all that.
"The child I will have will be a demon child. I mean, it comes from me," Taylor joked. "If there is karma, I will have beautiful daughters."
We assume that only time will tell, Jax!
