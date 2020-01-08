James Anderson leaves the England vs South Africa test series with a rib injury | Cricket News

Watch the first day of the third test between South Africa and England, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7:30 am on Thursday, January 16





James Anderson took nine wickets in the first two tests in South Africa

James Anderson will miss the rest of England's series of tests against South Africa after suffering a rib injury during the second test in Cape Town.

Anderson felt tension and discomfort at the end of the morning session on the fifth day and could only throw eight envelopes during the day in Newlands, as England completed a 189-run victory to level the four-game series in 1-1.

The 37-year-old man underwent an MRI on Wednesday morning, which confirmed the problem of the left rib. He will return to the United Kingdom in the next few days.

Now the third test will be lost in Port Elizabeth, which begins on January 16, as well as the final test in Johannesburg.

Anderson recently returned to international cricket for the first test after five months out with a calf injury.

He claimed his 28th five-wicket test drive in the first entries of the Proteas in Newlands, bringing his series total to nine wickets.

Jofra Archer could replace Anderson on the side as he is expected to recover from an elbow injury that excluded him from victory in Cape Town.

England has Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Craig Overton as other sewing options.

