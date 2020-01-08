James Anderson: England "hold your breath,quot; about the bowler's fitness, says Ashley Giles | Cricket News





James Anderson had trouble pitching due to a side injury on the last day in Newlands

England is holding the breath & # 39; about the physical state of James Anderson after the bowler fought on the last day of his victory over South Africa in Cape Town.

England dismissed the hosts with less than one hour remaining on the last day to record a memorable victory and level the series of four tests at 1-1.

But they had to do it without Anderson during part of the day, with the 37-year-old player struggling to play due to a secondary problem.

His latest problem must be analyzed and male cricket director Ashley Giles is "desperate,quot; to receive positive news, as Anderson missed almost all the ashes and last year's New Zealand tour due to a calf injury.

4:03 The highlight as Ben Stokes was once again the hero, as England sealed a famous victory over South Africa in Newlands The highlight as Ben Stokes was once again the hero, as England sealed a famous victory over South Africa in Newlands

Giles told the BBC: "He has been a great servant that we are holding our breath and fingers crossed by him.

"We will be desperate if Jim is injured again. He has worked so hard to return to the team. We certainly do not believe it is a recurrence of his previous injury."

"He played like a demon in the first innings and that combination of youth and experience we have in the team is very valuable."

Before his injury, Anderson took seven wickets in the game to help England to his first victory in Newlands since 1957.

Speaking about the aptitude of the all-time leader in England, Captain Joe Root said: "He will go to a scanner, receive a treatment and see how he prepares for the next Test in Port Elizabeth."

"It's his side, but it could be a bit annoying. It could be a 24 to 48 hour thing or it could be something else."

"Until we have more information, we will treat it as best we can and with crossed fingers it is not another victim of this tour."