Jake Paul calls Gib a doormat that is & # 39; cleaning his shoes & # 39; before the fight against KSI

Jake Paul and AnEsonGib had their first press conference on Wednesday to promote their fight on January 30, and things got interesting.

While the two YouTube stars exchanged blasphemies, the press conference was not as personal as Paul's brother Logan held in 2019. Wednesday's meeting between the two fighters was brief and straightforward, with some insults mixed.

Join DAZN to see Paul vs. Gib and over 100 fight nights a year

Paul has made it clear that his main interest in the fight is not Gib, and rather KSI. We saw KSI defeat Logan Paul in December, and Jake says he wants to avenge his brother's loss. When asked about this Wednesday, he explained that point in more detail.

"Gib is a doormat for me," Paul said. "It's just something I'm cleaning my shoes, on the way to avenge my brother. My brother lost by a two-point deduction, it was a controversial victory for KSI. But KSI got the victory, and all respect for him "But I am a different fighter and I have a different mindset. And after beating Gib, KSI is going to smoke. KSI has already said that he is depressed, so for me this is where everything goes naturally. I will be here again in a couple of months after this fool is knocked out. "

When asked if Paul seems to be ignoring him to fight KSI, Gib replied: "That seems to be his problem, not mine."

Paul and Gib have a history of boxing, although very brief. Paul fought as the co-main event for KSI vs. Logan Paul (the first fight) and beat KSI's brother, Deji. Gib was also a billboard in the initial fight, where he defeated Jay Swingler, another YouTube personality.

When asked why Paul decided to fight Gib, he became honest for almost the only time in the entire press conference.

"To be fair, he has a solid loyal fan base that has KSI fans behind him," Paul said. "I did a poll on Twitter asking people who they should fight with, and he won the poll."

Other names mentioned in the survey were FouseyTube, FaZe_Sensei, Soulja Boy, Dillon Danis and Jeff Wittek.

Apparently, Paul has an advantage in the fight because he has been preparing long before Gib. It was announced during KSI's victory over Logan Paul in early November that Jake Paul had become a professional boxer. Then I knew I was going to fight, but I didn't know who.

Gib admitted during Wednesday's press conference that he just arrived in the United States earlier this month, and began his training once he arrived here. Paul joked: "You used all your American Airlines miles to knock out."

We will know with certainty who takes the victory on Thursday, January 30 in Miami. The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN as a billboard fight where there will be three fights for the world title. The main event will be Demetrius Andrade putting his WBO middleweight title into play against Luke Keeler.