Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund stands firm in England in January | Soccer news

It seems that Jadon Sancho will stay at Borussia Dortmund in January

Borussia Dortmund is determined to keep Jadon Sancho in January despite the interest of a large number of clubs across Europe, according to Sky in Germany.

The England international does not have an exemption clause in his long-term contract that currently keeps him in the club until the end of June 2022.

Borussia Dortmund feels they could not find a suitable replacement in this window.

However, a summer movement for Sancho seems much more likely with numerous major European clubs that show interest in the 19-year-old.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have made initial consultations.

