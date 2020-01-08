Jada Pinkett Smith presents the platinum blonde pixie cut – Watch the video

Jada Pinkett-Smith is known for her pixie hairstyle, so when she cuts her hair it is not great news. The 48-year-old actress and mother of two children is now becoming viral because of her new hair color. It is known that Jada changes her hair and can go from a pixie cut to long braids, but tends to keep her hair relatively the same color. Now, he's presenting platinum blonde curls and a new pixie style that fans are going crazy for.

Jada has always had a golden hue in her complexion and the blonde works extremely well with her natural color. Jada's high cheekbones also give her face a diamond shape and the pixie cut accentuates her bone structure and draws attention to her eyes. Jada looks a lot like her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who also wears her hair in a blond pixie, so Jada probably had a good idea that the style would look great on her. It's also different the way Jada combed her hair. He often uses his pixie cuts designed directly in the air, but in the new photo and video, Jada carries the weight of his curls forward.

The following video was taken in Singapore and Jada looks at peace and in her area while doing a meditative pose. Jada captioned the video with the following.

No matter what … never forget the blessings.

Jada is using eyelash extensions according to Shamelia's Lashes Instagram account (lashmemiami) and you can see how thick black eyelashes provided a beautiful frame for her eyes. She wore minimal makeup because of a golden powder on her eyelids that made greenish spots.

Jada chose a soft and bare lipstick.

Jada recently shared a photo of herself with long blonde braids on her Instagram account, where she had more than 9 million followers. The photo had more than 677,000 likes and received thousands of comments from those who praised the appearance.

Although there are many people who love long hair in Jada, it is best known for using a pixie cut.

Some may say that Jada and her mother look like twins now that they both have platinum blonde pixie cuts. You can watch a video with Adrienne in the following player.

What do you think about Jada Pinkett Smith's new hairstyle?

Do you like the blonde locks of the actress?



