Jack Nicholson makes a rare public appearance to cheer the Lakers

Jack nicholson It's okay And he still loves his basketball!

The actor made a rare public appearance Tuesday night to cheer on his beloved Los Angeles Lakers in his game against the New York Knicks. With him was his son, Ray Nicholson, who frequently accompanies his father to sporting events, although they have not been seen in a game together since January 2019.

Dressed in black and with a pair of hawksbill sunglasses, the 82-year-old sat down on the court on Tuesday. Ray, 27, sat beside him looking equally casual in a black T-shirt, a jacket with plum closure, jeans and a baseball cap that said "Bram Stoker& # 39; Dracula "on top.

The father-son duo smiled as they watched the game, which (to the delight of the Oscar winner, no doubt) the Lakers won. the Chinatown Star, clearly in a good mood, even posed for a photo with the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and fashion entrepreneur Umar Kamani, who were sitting next to him and Ray.