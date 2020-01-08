"It wasn't easy, but the script was inspiring enough." Gulzar over Chhapaak

Meghna Gulzar's director, Chhapaak, is set to open in theaters on January 10. The film is based on the bold story of the survivor of the real-life acid attack, Laxmi Aggarwal. Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone as Malti, a survivor of an acid attack and Vikrant Massey as Alok Dixit, a social activist. Veteran Gulzar also rewrote with this inspiring project for his daughter Meghna.

The writer / filmmaker has been associated with all of his daughter Meghna's films. After Filhaal, Just Married, Talvar and Raazi, the father and daughter duo have now collaborated for Chhapaak. Gulzar, in an interview before the film was released, was questioned about his recent collaboration with Meghna. He said: “I am selective because I want to do new and different things with each project. This (Chhapaak) is one of the most unusual scripts and it was difficult to find situations for the songs.. But Meghna made it simple with his vision. Is wait's not easy, but the script was inspiring enough. "

In addition, he congratulated his daughter's vision and the film trip. “I give all the notes for being socially aware. She wants to make a statement through her films; One cannot do that without conviction and courage. She has become relevant over time, ”said Gulzar.

