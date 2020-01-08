Is it the big single twist that Hannah and Peter are together?

Hannah brown created a lot of turbulence when it appeared in The Bachelor season 24 premiere and Peter Weber He asked about joining the cast of his season. Hannah, who was about to start her time in Dancing with the starsHe said he didn't know how to respond. This, along with some quotes from Peter, has many questions about what really happens this season of The Bachelor. And now Single veterans Ben Higgins Y Ashley Iaconetti They have shared their own theory about Peter and Hannah.

About him Almost famous In the podcast, Ben asked Ashley if she thinks Peter and Hannah are currently together.

"I think there is a 50/50 chance that they are," he said. Ben agreed. "I really believe that Hannah Brown and Peter could be together, which, once again, as we have spoken, is not a bad thing, but shocking to the world."