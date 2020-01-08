Is it the big single twist that Hannah and Peter are together?

Hannah brown created a lot of turbulence when it appeared in The Bachelor season 24 premiere and Peter Weber He asked about joining the cast of his season. Hannah, who was about to start her time in Dancing with the starsHe said he didn't know how to respond. This, along with some quotes from Peter, has many questions about what really happens this season of The Bachelor. And now Single veterans Ben Higgins Y Ashley Iaconetti They have shared their own theory about Peter and Hannah.
About him Almost famous In the podcast, Ben asked Ashley if she thinks Peter and Hannah are currently together.
"I think there is a 50/50 chance that they are," he said. Ben agreed. "I really believe that Hannah Brown and Peter could be together, which, once again, as we have spoken, is not a bad thing, but shocking to the world."
A preview for the season of The Bachelor host features Chris Harrison informing Peter of some shocking news about what seems to be the final day. Could you involve Hannah? Ashley said she thinks so.
When Peter joined the Almost famous Podcast said it is a "reasonable assumption,quot; that has not yet chosen a winner. "That last week for me was just a crazy week, definitely the most difficult week of my life. I definitely couldn't have predicted what ended up happening. There's just no way I could … literally until the last second, things are happening. "Said Peter. "It was the most beautiful experience of my life, but the most difficult."
Ashley shared her theory that after Hannah Brown won Dancing with the stars, she said she wanted Peter back in her life, and that's what Chris Harrison tells her in the end. So, he is in conflict and not ready to give the final rose. Peter said: "I am excited that everyone follows me,quot; and that he could not have predicted what happened to him.
Peter mocked that the result of his conversation with Hannah will be in episode two, but said that if Hannah had come to him before he started filming and asked him to be with her, he wouldn't have done the show.
In an interview with E! News, Peter talked about what he was thinking at the time.
"I was, as you can see, very confused at that time with her. And also, I felt horrible, because I knew I had an amazing group that had just appeared a couple of nights before. And I put them through this, but I also have to be true to myself, and I can't pretend if that's how I feel. It's not normal, and you will see what happens with the rest of that conversation and where to go from there. But I’m happy that at least everyone has seen that we had a beautiful relationship in your season, and you will see what happens with that relationship in the future, "he said.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC