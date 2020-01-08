Is Grimes pregnant with her and Elon Musk's first child together?

Grimes It is generating speculation about pregnancy. The recent Instagram post by the singer and songwriter makes fans think she is waiting for her first child with Elon musk.

The 31-year-old artist went to social media on Wednesday to post a topless image of herself. The photo, taken by Eli Russell Linnetz, shows a scar on Grimes's chest, while showing an image of a baby in the stomach. While Grimes (née Claire Boucher) published the photo without a title, later appeared confirm your pregnancy in the comments of the publication on social networks.

In response to a comment about not censoring her nipples in the photo, which has since been removed from her Instagram, Grimes replied: "I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha ​​(this can be removed anyway) but the photo is a lot less wild without nipples. Also, being beaten is a state of being very wild and warrior. It could be what it is. "

"Also, most of my friends told me not to publish them, so I grieved with reverse psychology," Grimes continued. "I questioned my shame and decided it was a strange internalized internal hatred to feel uncomfortable with my body. I hope you have a good day!"