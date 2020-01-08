Ireland will run out of Joey Carbery for Six Nations after wrist surgery | Rugby Union News

Ireland begins the Six Nations campaign against Scotland on February 1





Joey Carbery will miss the Six Nations after surgery on a wrist injury

Ireland seems to be without Joey Carbery for the Six Nations this year after reports that he underwent wrist surgery.

The 24-year-old midfielder will be out of the game for two or four months, according to Munster head coach Johann Van Graan, and Ireland's first Six Nations game against Scotland will take place on February 1.

Van Graan was informed in The Irish Times saying: "That's rugby, I'm gutted by Joey as an individual.

"I care about the players and talking to him on Monday afternoon when we receive the news, obviously not good news for him."

Half of Munster Carbery's fly was injured against Ulster on Friday night

"He worked hard to return to the position, played the full 80 (minutes) for the first time for quite some time and is now out for a considerable time."

"That's rugby, that's life. He'll come back, he's a classy man and a brilliant rugby player. He'll come back stronger, he'll take his time and I can't wait to have him back in the future."

Carbery suffered the injury in Friday night's PRO14 match against Ulster and leaves Munster without his three main halves for Sunday's Champions Cup match against Racing 92.

JJ Hanrahan is recovering from a hamstring problem against Leinster, while Tyler Bleyendaal is still out of play with a neck injury.