Iraqis denounce Iran's missiles as & # 39; violation of sovereignty & # 39; | News

Iran's missile attack on military bases in Iraq that house US troops has raised doubts about Iraq's sovereignty and reflects Tehran's deeply entrenched influence on Baghdad.

Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi military bases on Wednesday morning. The Pentagon confirmed that the missiles reached the Ain al-Assad air base in Anbar province and an installation near Erbil airport in northern Iraq.

The missile attacks were in retaliation for the murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corporation of Iran (IRGC).

He was killed by an American air strike near Baghdad airport last week, along with Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Iraqi President Barham Salih’s office issued a statement Wednesday condemning Iran’s missile attack on “Iraqi territory”. He also denounced "Tehran's repeated violation of Iraqi sovereignty and his transformation of Iraq into a battleground for confrontation between the warring parties."

The president of the Iraqi parliament, Mohamed al-Halbousi, issued a statement to "condemn Iran's violation of Iraqi sovereignty and express the total rejection of transforming Iraq into a spectrum to settle the accounts."

The statement also asked his government to take the necessary measures to end the "assault,quot; on Iraq, adding that the country should be left out of clashes between Washington and Tehran.

After Iran's attack on the bases, the interim prime minister of Iraq Adel Abdul Mahdi He said Iran alerted him that his response to the murder of Soleimani was imminent or ongoing, according to his spokesman.

The statements of both officials reflected an increasing anger throughout Iraq after the morning attack.

Many Iraqis called it "a severe violation of Iraqi sovereignty,quot; and compared it to the US attack that killed Soleimani.

"The strikes were definitely a violation of our sovereignty," Rayyan al-Jaaf, 24, told Al Jazeera. "What Iran did was the same as the United States when it launched a missile in Baghdad to kill Soleimani.

"Both were assaults on Iraq, but the government has remained mostly silent," he added.

Sarkawt Shams, a member of the Kurdish Future bloc in the Iraqi parliament agreed.

"Iran's actions on Iraqi soil should be condemned just like the US airstrikes," Shams told Al Jazeera.

After the murder of Soleimani and Muhandis, Iraqi Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi condemned the measure in a statement drafted in parliament.

In an extraordinary session, parliamentarians responded to the incident by passing a resolution urging the government to end all foreign troops in the country and cancel their request for assistance from the US-led coalition.

Anti-Iranian feeling

For other Iraqis, the measure reflected Tehran's profound influence on the Iraqi government, something that many protesters have denounced since early October to demand a complete review of the political system.

Translation: Iran, the United States and others are not those who violate our sovereignty. It is the Iraqi government in the first place that has violated Iraqi sovereignty. He is an incompetent prime minister and president and a parliament that does not represent us. Our sovereignty can only be restored through a complete review of the political system. #We_demand_a_homeland

"If Iraq were a country like any other, our government would have responded more strongly," said Mustafa Ibrahim, a 28-year-old protester in Tahrir Square in Baghdad.

"But Baghdad does not react when it comes to Iran, because it belongs to Tehran."

In strong expressions of anti-Iranian sentiment since the protest movement began, protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the city of Najaf on November 29, tearing down the Iranian flag and replacing it with that of Iraq.

Earlier that month, videos shared on social networks showed Iraqi protesters amazing images of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Force leader Quds Soleimani.

Pro-Iranian groups

But pro-Iranian groups and members of the Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces or PMF), an umbrella organization of mostly Shiite armed groups backed by Iran, saw the attack on Iraqi soil as unimportant.

"We have to avenge Soleimani and Muhandis," said 29-year-old Al Jazeera Amr al-Tamimy, who described himself as a member of the PMF.

"Both sacrificed a lot for the good of Iraq and worked to protect and protect Syria and Lebanon. So what would happen if (taking revenge) it was done in Iraqi territory."

Muhandis, whose real name was Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, was the main Iraqi advisor to Soleimani, founder of the Kataib Hezbollah armed group and de facto leader of the PMF.

Muhandis fought alongside Soleimani, who was accused of extending Iran's military influence beyond its borders.

Together with other prominent leaders of Iraqi armed groups, including the Badr Organization, led by Hadi al-Amir, they fought on the side of Iran in the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.