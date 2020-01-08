Iraqi army says there are no Iraqi victims while 22 missiles attack bases | News

A total of 22 missiles have reached two bases that house US troops in Iraq, but there were no Iraqi victims, according to the Iraqi army.

The online statement came hours after Iranian state television said Iran had launched missiles against US targets in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the US murder last week of chief military commander Qassem Soleimani.

"Between 1:45 am and 2:15 am (22:45 GMT and 23:15 GMT), Iraq was hit by 22 missiles, 17 at the Ain al-Asad air base and … five in the city from Erbil, "the Iraqi army said.

"There were no victims among the Iraqi forces," he added, not to mention if there were victims among foreign troops.

After the strikes, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, said on Twitter that "the existence of victims and damages is being evaluated now."

"So far so good!" he wrote.

Iran launches missile attacks against US forces in Iraq

More than 5,000 US troops remain in Iraq along with other foreign forces as part of a coalition that has trained and supported Iraqi security forces in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the armed group Levante (ISIL or ISIS).

About 115 German soldiers are stationed in Erbil and all were well, said a spokesman for the Bundeswehr operations.

Denmark, which has about 130 soldiers in Iraq, said that no Danish soldier was injured or killed in the attack on Ain al-Asad, the largest air base where the US-led coalition troops are based.

It was the first time that Iran directly targeted an American facility with ballistic missiles.

Soleimani, who led Iran's Quds Force, the foreign arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, was buried after the missile attacks, Iranian state television said.

"His revenge was taken and now he can rest in peace," he said.

The missiles were launched at the same time of the day Soleimani was killed Friday near the international airport of the capital of Iraq, Baghdad. He was buried in the "martyrs section,quot; of a cemetery in his hometown of Kerman.