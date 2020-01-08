Iran's long night is crowned by an earthquake

It had already been a day full of events in Iran: the country had just launched missiles against US forces based in Iraq and a plane carrying at least 176 people crashed shortly after Tehran's takeoff on Wednesday, killing everyone board.

Then, just before dawn, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 shook southern Iran at a depth of approximately six miles, the United States Geological Survey reported, in the same region as Bushehr's nuclear power plant. It struck just as Iranian leaders announced their attack on two Iraqi bases that house US forces, in retaliation for the US drone attack last week that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, commander of the forces of Iran's security and intelligence elite.

No casualties were reported immediately, but rescue teams were working on the site, Jahangir Dehqani, managing director of the Bushehr crisis management agency, told the state IRNA news agency.

The earthquake was reported about 30 miles from the Bushehr nuclear plant, built in Russia. The plant, which is monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency, has long been seen as a safety concern by Western countries. It has been plagued by construction delays and technical problems, and is on an active fault line. Experts have feared that this could cause an accident on the scale of the Fukushima disaster in Japan, or even in Chernobyl.