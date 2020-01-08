Iranian accident claims victims of at least seven countries

He said the Iranian-Canadians had been glued to their televisions and communicated in search of news about their loved ones. This is "devastating,quot; for the Canadian Iranian community, he told the station.

Laing O'Rourke, a construction company based in Great Britain, confirmed in an email on Wednesday that Saeed Tahmasebi Khademsadi, 35, who worked at the company's office in Dartford, died in the accident. Mr. Tahmasebi, a civil engineer at Laing O'Rourke, was a PhD candidate at Imperial College London and a Farsi speaker, according to his Linkedin page.

Sam Zokaei, BP's reservoir engineer, also died in the accident, the company confirmed in an email on Wednesday. Mr. Zokaei, an Arab and Persian speaker who was on vacation in Iran, had been with BP for the past 14 years, according to his Linkedin profile.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada offered his condolences to the families of the victims, saying that Canadians were shocked and saddened. "Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this accident is thoroughly investigated and that Canadian questions are answered," he said in a statement.

Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada's foreign minister, said he was in contact with the Ukrainian government and would keep Canadians informed as the situation cleared.

"Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians," he said. wrote on twitter.

The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Canadians to avoid non-essential trips to Iran, citing "the volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism and the risk of arbitrary detention."