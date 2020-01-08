Iran shoots the United States: what it needs to know in 500 words | News

Iran launched missile attacks against US targets in Iraq in response to the US assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Tehran had taken what it considered proportionate measures and was not seeking an escalation of the war.

In Washington, the president of the United States, Donald Trump tweeted "everything is fine!" Shortly after the missile attacks in the early hours of Wednesday, he added that an assessment of the victims and damage of the attacks was under way.

This is what we know so far.

What happened?

At approximately 1:30 am local time on Wednesday (22:30 GMT on Tuesday), Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from its territory against at least two Iraqi facilities that house personnel from the US-led coalition, the US military said.

The missiles reached two bases: Ain al-Asad in Anbar province and an installation in Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq.

The Iraqi army said in a statement that on Wednesday 22 missiles were launched between 1:45 a.m. and 2:15 a.m.22:45 GMT and 23:15 GMT on Tuesday).

He said two of the 17 missiles that attacked the base of Ain al-Asad did not fire. The five in Erbil pointed to the headquarters of the coalition.

Low and damage

So far no victims have been officially confirmed.

The Iraqi army said there were no casualties among its forces.

Germany, Poland, Norway and Denmark also said that none of their soldiers stationed in Iraq was injured or killed, according to reports.

Iranian state television claimed that at least 80 "American terrorists,quot; were killed in attacks with 15 missiles, adding that none of the missiles were intercepted.

The claim could not be independently verified and state television did not provide evidence of how it obtained that information.

Why it happened?

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed that the missiles fired in retaliation for the murder of Soleimani last week, according to a statement in state media.

US officials have said Soleimani was killed due to intelligence indicating that the forces under his command planned attacks against US targets in the region. But they have not provided evidence.

A war of words between the United States and Iran had been waging since the murder of Soleimani, and Tehran had promised a "hard answer,quot; to avenge his death.

American president Donald Trump He threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites "very hard,quot; if Iran attacked US citizens or assets.

What has been the reaction?

In a speech in Tehran after the attack, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said: "The corrupt presence of the US in the region should end," and he described the missile attack as a "slap in the face "of the USA. UU.

Trump said in his tweet that he would make a statement Wednesday morning.

Amid growing tension, governments around the world have called for a return to diplomacy.

