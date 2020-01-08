Iran: from price disturbances to collective effervescence | Middle East

%MINIFYHTMLb91c23f00bad11d8198c2b4790eec09c9% %MINIFYHTMLb91c23f00bad11d8198c2b4790eec09c10%

In the days after the events of September 11, people used to say: "The world has changed."

Well, the murder of Qassem Soleimani has changed the world in the same way.

The thin patina of the international order, once again, has been scraped to expose a Hobbesian jungle where terrorists and corrupt states claim the "natural right,quot; of self-defense to operate as judge, jury and executioner in their own case.

The second decade of the 21st century was ending badly for the theocrats of Iran. The greatest achievement of the reformist president Hassan Rouhani, the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, the "nuclear agreement,quot; with the United States and the members of the UN Security Council plus Germany, had generated hopes for normalization and economic prosperity in Iran.

In May 2018, the Trump administration broke it up. Other signatories to the agreement could not and would not fulfill their obligations under that international agreement solemnized by the Security Council.

After 40 years of extremism, reformers within the system had forced the regime to take a step towards moderation. Now they were stunned, with a huge amount of egg on their collective face.

By November 2019, public discontent was palpable in Iran. Then everything exploded in another spontaneous combustion of popular anger. Two years before, the price riot was about eggs. Now, gasoline had doubled overnight.

Such events mean not only the economic despair of people. They point to a radical loss of faith in the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic. These last riots were more prominent in their vehemence and omnipresence.

The regime responded quickly to the new uprising by shutting down the Internet and unleashing phalanges of black-dressed riot police backed by swarms of paramilitaries and hired thugs. One of the few areas of efficiency of this regime is its ability to eliminate local dissent. Hundreds died and up to 7,000 were arrested.

But the regime's attitude towards this disturbance was singularly disconcerting. It began with the regular expressions of triumphalism and even joy, familiar since the repression of the Green Movement of 2009. "Crush the counterrevolution,quot; had become an arena for the chiefs of security and the elite of the political cadre to brandish their loyalty, ensure promotions and establish political careers.

But in December 2019, the government's victory over desperate protesters sounded oddly hollow. The supreme leader, who had encouraged violent repression, seemed to hesitate in his pugnacity and ended up calling the victims of the "martyrs,quot; riots. The regime seemed to have survived another challenge. But its legitimacy had worn out dangerously and public repulsion with corruption, inefficiency, economic depression and political isolation was at an all time high.

And then came a strong and vigorous wind to fill the sails of the Iranian theocrats and remove them from their stagnation. A drone appeared from the clear blue sky over Baghdad's international airport and pulverized the convoy carrying the most popular military leader in the history of the Islamic Republic. It was even better than that. The victim was on a diplomatic mission to make an approach between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Having a model of peace and heroism killed by a joystick killer who worked for the "Great Satan,quot; was the material of cheap right-wing movies. Qassem Soleimani was the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas elite arm of the Islamic Republican Guard Corps who had won his praise during the Iran-Iraq war and then reinvented himself as the man who had kept ISIL ( ISIS) outside of Iran. The Supreme Leader called him "living martyr,quot; and people knew him for his Spartan lifestyle, incorruptibility and humility.

Despite Iranian common doubts about the regional adventure of his government and unnecessary interference in Arab politics, Soleimani was not vilified. Rather, he was seen as a soldier doing his job.

The murder of Soleimani galvanized the population to a state of collective effervescence. The crowds who attended their funeral processions in recent days have been compared to those who gathered to say goodbye to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini three decades ago.

And then, President Trump delivered the icing on the cake by threatening to bomb Iranian cities and destroy Persian cultural heritage. Thanks to Trump's clumsy indifference, the extremely unpopular supreme leader and his nasty lieutenants are now crying with tears in the eyes of huge crowds of people. People are once again singing "Death to America,quot; ​​as they mean it.

But what political importance do lush crowds have in politics? The answer depends on the context. In the case of Iran, they are very important. We must remember that the theocratic backbone of the Islamic Republic is made of jelly. It is based on the interpretation of the strange Shiite political theology of Ayatollah Khomeini.

His treaty boldly ignored the millennial silence of Shia Islam, based on avoiding politics and waiting for the coming of his Savior. Khomeini stirred (with the help of hypothetical syllogisms) for a political Islam in the absence of the Savior. Consequently, his strange thesis of the "Jurist's Mandate,quot; was largely ignored by the great Shiite jurists, even after it was consecrated in the constitution of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

The theocracy of the Islamic Republic was born dead. Therefore, the real legitimization of the Iranian regime had to be based on something other than religious doctrine. And that substitute was the revolutionary populism of the twentieth century. That is why crowds are the essence of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Popular elections and crowded demonstrations are substitutes for a functioning political theology.

However, the crowds that had been the ambrosia of legitimacy for the Islamic Republic in its first decade, have been increasingly acting as its poison. The gradual disenchantment, not only with the theocratic infrastructure (headed by the supreme leader) but also with the democratic elements (parliament and presidency) of Iranian politics, has become palpable in the last two years. Even the reformers have suffered a legitimation crisis.

There was only one thing that could revive the system: a robust external enemy. And what enemy could be better than the good old ogre, America, the "Great Satan,quot;? The problem was that after four decades of blaming that fictional entity for everything, the troop had lost credibility.

With the murder of Soleimani backed by Trump's renewed sanctions and intimidation tweets, Iran is channeling the happy days of the Khomeinist Revolution. The cartoon of ugly American politicians falsely promoted for 40 years is now proudly embodied by the current White House occupant.

Which reminds me of a story: once upon a time, there was a man with a deadly phobia of a crocodile hidden under his bed. He took drugs and saw all the psychiatrists in the city. Nothing helped and finally died. The coroner recorded the cause of death as if he had been eaten by a crocodile hidden under his bed.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.