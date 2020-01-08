Iran "concludes,quot; the missile attacks, says the minister: live updates

Iran said it did not "seek war,quot; after launching more than a dozen missiles.
Iran said Wednesday it had "concluded,quot; its He attacked US forces in Iraq and "did not seek escalation or war,quot; after firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq where US troops are stationed.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the statements in a tweet after Iran carried out the attacks in response to the assassination of Major General Qassim Suleimani, leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
General Suleimani was killed Friday in Baghdad in a drone attack ordered by President Trump. US officials said the general, who led the Quds foreign expeditionary force of the guard, was planning imminent attacks against US interests. Since then, an American official described that intelligence as weak.
"Iran took and concluded proportional measures in self-defense under article 51 of the base of objectives of the UN Charter from which cowardly and armed attacks were launched against our citizens and senior officials," said Zarif.
"We are not seeking escalation or war, but we will defend ourselves against any aggression," he added.
In a tweet, President Trump suggested that the damage and casualties suffered by US forces were minimal. But he also said that the evaluation of the attacks was ongoing.
"Everything is fine!" He said in a tweet. “Evaluation of victims and damages that take place now. So far so good! "
The missiles, launched from Iran, hit Al-Asad's base in Baghdad and another in Erbil, in northern Iraq.
In an information session in Washington, an official said the Pentagon "had no confirmation,quot; that no Americans had been killed.
Iranian media reported that the attacks began hours after General Suleimani's remains were returned to his hometown in Iran for burial.
Hossein Soleimani, editor-in-chief of Mashregh, the main news website of the Revolutionary Guard, said more than 30 ballistic missiles had been fired at the base of Asad in Anbar province in western Iraq.
In December 2018, Mr. Trump He visited the US military forces in Al-Asad. It was his first trip to the troops stationed in a combat zone.
The base is an Iraqi base that has long been a center of US military operations in western Iraq. Danish troops have also been stationed there in recent years.
The base in Erbil has been a Special Operations center, home to hundreds of troops, logistics staff and intelligence specialists. Transport aircraft, gunboats and reconnaissance aircraft have used the airport as an anchor point for operations both in northern Iraq and deep in Syria.
Ukrainian passenger plane crashes when leaving Iran
A Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 carrying at least 170 people on Wednesday crashed shortly after Tehran's takeoff due to technical problems, according to Iranian state media.
Everyone on board died in the accident, Iranian state media reported.
The plane was heading to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, local media reported.
The photos published by Iranian news organizations showed rescuers examining smoking debris in a field. The Iranian Student News Agency, a state-run media organization, shared a video He said he showed the crash before dawn, with a distant light descending into the distance before a bright burst filled the sky upon impact.
Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 departed from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday and lost contact at 6:14 a.m. according to a flight tracker.
"We are aware of Iran's media reports and we are gathering more information," Boeing said in a statement.
Boeing has been under intense scrutiny after the accident of two 737 Max planes in less than five months, which together killed 346 people. Max has been around the world since March, creating a crisis for the company and leading to the dismissal of the executive director.
%MINIFYHTML297827136f62418f78db31f9591e954f9%