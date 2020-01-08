Iran "concludes,quot; the missile attacks, says the minister: live updates

Iran said Wednesday it had "concluded,quot; its He attacked US forces in Iraq and "did not seek escalation or war,quot; after firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq where US troops are stationed.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the statements in a tweet after Iran carried out the attacks in response to the assassination of Major General Qassim Suleimani, leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

General Suleimani was killed Friday in Baghdad in a drone attack ordered by President Trump. US officials said the general, who led the Quds foreign expeditionary force of the guard, was planning imminent attacks against US interests. Since then, an American official described that intelligence as weak.

"Iran took and concluded proportional measures in self-defense under article 51 of the base of objectives of the UN Charter from which cowardly and armed attacks were launched against our citizens and senior officials," said Zarif.