Iran, Boeing, Carlos Ghosn: Wednesday's report

Boeing jet crashes in Iran with at least 170 on board

A Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 with at least 170 people on Wednesday It crashed shortly after Tehran's takeoff due to technical problems, according to Iranian state media.

Local news reports said that the Ukraine International Airlines plane was heading to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and added that there were no survivors.

The accident occurs not only amid growing tensions between Iran and the United States, but at a time when Boeing is under intense scrutiny after the accidents of two 737 Max aircraft in less than five months that killed a total of 346 people (The 737 Max and the 737-800 are different models).

