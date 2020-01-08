Iran, Boeing, Carlos Ghosn: Wednesday's report

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Good Morning. Its busy.
We are covering Iranian missile attacks against the US forces in Iraq and the Boeing passenger plane crash shortly after Tehran's takeoff.
Iran retaliates by attacking US forces in Iraq
Amid concerns of a large-scale war in the Middle East, Iran fired ballistic missiles today at two military bases in Iraq, where US troops are stationed. We have live updates.
Boeing jet crashes in Iran with at least 170 on board
A Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 with at least 170 people on Wednesday It crashed shortly after Tehran's takeoff due to technical problems, according to Iranian state media.
Local news reports said that the Ukraine International Airlines plane was heading to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and added that there were no survivors.
The accident occurs not only amid growing tensions between Iran and the United States, but at a time when Boeing is under intense scrutiny after the accidents of two 737 Max aircraft in less than five months that killed a total of 346 people (The 737 Max and the 737-800 are different models).
Related: Max has been around the world since March, as the company struggles to obtain a solution approved by regulators. Recently, new safety risks have arisen with the plane, which the company may need to evaluate in the 737 NG, the predecessor of the Max.
Will France and the United States resolve their tax dispute?
Paris and Washington are Competing to reach a compromise in a digital tax dispute that can result in heavy US tariffs on French wine, cheese, bags, kitchen utensils and more.
The United States says that the planned rates are a response to France's new 3 percent tax on the revenue that companies earn by providing digital services to French users. The tax is directed to Facebook, Google and other American tech giants that do not have much physical presence in Europe and have paid few taxes there as a result.
Background: US officials have described the French tax as "irrational,quot; and "discriminatory." But the Trump administration has not yet made the kind of progress in negotiating new trade terms with Europe that it has with China, Mexico and Canada.
Why this matters: International negotiators are developing a broader framework for digital taxes that they hope will avoid such conflicts. But France has promised to retaliate with its own taxes if no agreement is reached, and other European countries are in the process of establishing similar digital taxes.
Yesterday: French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said he and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will redouble their efforts to find a compromise before their meeting this month outside the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Carlos Ghosn to meet the press
Today in Beirut, Lebanon, Carlos Ghosn is expected to hold his first press conference from his Hollywood style Escape from Japan last month.
Mr. Ghosn faces charges in Japan for financial crimes of his day as president of the Nissan-Renault car manufacturing alliance. Journalists will be hearing new details about how he managed to evade the Japanese authorities and flee to Lebanon, through Turkey, with the help of an old green beret from the United States.
Ghosn, who is Lebanese and also has French and Brazilian passports, said in a statement this morning that Nissan, one of the jewels of Japan's industrial crown, had removed it to block further integration with the French automaker Renault.
Editor's take: Carlos Tejada, our Asian business editor, predicts that Ghosn will probably renew his attacks on Nissan when he turns to the media today.
Yesterday: Japan said it had issued an arrest warrant against Ghosn's wife, Carole Ghosn, a citizen of Lebanon and the United States, suspected of giving false testimony. The United States, unlike Lebanon, has an extradition treaty with Japan, but both countries have wide discretion on how they act with respect to those orders.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
France recognizes child abuse
Gabriel Matzneff, 83, has written books about his sexual activities with girls and boys in adolescence or earlier. He once called sleeping with a child "a sacred experience."
Instead of canceling it, the literary elite of France spent years filling it with acclamations.
But a new book, in which Vanessa Springora, now 47 and director of a publishing house, remembers being seduced by the famous writer when she was 14, has It fueled an intense debate about France's historically lax attitude towards sex with minors.
This is what is happening most.
Spain: Parliament narrowly approved Pedro Sánchez as prime minister on Tuesday, ending months of political stalemate and creating a fragile minority government whose survival could depend on his ability to end the long-standing dispute over Catalonia.
Libya: The head of foreign policy of the European Union, together with the foreign ministers of Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy, on Tuesday condemned "continued external interference,quot; in the Libyan conflict. The statement came a day after Libyan rebels invaded the key coastal city of Surt, and during a week in which Turkey is sending troops to the country.
Cyprus: A British woman who was convicted last month for lying to the authorities received a suspended sentence of four months on Tuesday. He had accused a dozen Israelis of raping her in a tourist city, but then retracted his statement. The woman said authorities had pressured her to change her account.
The impeachment process: A day after the former White House national security adviser said he would testify if the Senate cited him, the leader of the Republican majority of the chamber said he planned to move forward with President Trump's impeachment trial without committing to call witnesses or listen to new evidence.
Facebook: The social network said it would eliminate "fake videos," which are heavily manipulated by artificial intelligence in ways that deceive viewers. The policy will not extend to parody or satire.
Fort bragg
A few days ago, some 3,500 soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army. UU. They were sent to planes in Fort Bragg by a rapid deployment to the Middle East amid maximum tensions with Iran. Dave Philipps, who covers veterans and military for The Times, gave us this about the history of the base.
Fort Bragg is one of the largest US bases. UU. It covers parts of four counties in North Carolina and houses about 50,000 active duty soldiers, one tenth of the force. Some call it "the 911 of the nation,quot; because some of its troops can be deployed in just 18 hours.
It has another distinction. Together with nine other facilities in the southeastern United States. In the US, Fort Bragg is named after a Confederate official in the Civil War. Major General Braxton Bragg commanded the Mississippi army until he was dismissed after being defeated by Major General Ulysses S. Grant.
Many of these bases were created in the first part of the 20th century, when world wars pushed the Army to expand. He looked the other way when local officials named them as men who took up arms against the country.
Although the Confederation monuments have collapsed throughout the South in recent years, the Army has made no move to change the names of the base, despite the efforts of Congress to force it.
