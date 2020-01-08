Iran, Boeing 737, Carlos Ghosn: his report on Wednesday

US victims on strike are not reported

US officials said today that there were no immediate signs of death or injury to US personnel. UU. After Iran hit two military bases in Iraq. Senior Iraqi officials later said there were no Iraqi victims either. The attacks involved more than 20 ballistic missiles.

Tehran called the strikes "fierce revenge,quot; for the murder of division general Qassim Suleimani, a senior commander last week. The Iranian foreign minister then said the attacks were "over,quot; and that his country was not looking for "escalation or war."

President Trump gave an optimistic tone and wrote on Twitter: "Everything is fine!" He said he would make a statement this morning.

The details: Iran attacked an air base in western Iraq that Trump visited in 2018 and another base near Erbil in the north. This is what we know about them.