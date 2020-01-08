Iran, Boeing 737, Carlos Ghosn: his report on Wednesday

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
We are covering Iran retaliatory attacks against the United States and a deadly plane crash outside of Tehran, and waiting for a press conference for Carlos Ghosn, the former fugitive president of Nissan.
Developing
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said his country's attack on US troops in Iraq was a "slap,quot; to the United States. Here are the latest updates.
US victims on strike are not reported
US officials said today that there were no immediate signs of death or injury to US personnel. UU. After Iran hit two military bases in Iraq. Senior Iraqi officials later said there were no Iraqi victims either. The attacks involved more than 20 ballistic missiles.
Tehran called the strikes "fierce revenge,quot; for the murder of division general Qassim Suleimani, a senior commander last week. The Iranian foreign minister then said the attacks were "over,quot; and that his country was not looking for "escalation or war."
President Trump gave an optimistic tone and wrote on Twitter: "Everything is fine!" He said he would make a statement this morning.
The details: Iran attacked an air base in western Iraq that Trump visited in 2018 and another base near Erbil in the north. This is what we know about them.
Related: Trump admitted on Tuesday that his threat of attacking Iranian cultural sites would amount to a war crime and said: "If that is what the law is, I would like to obey it."
Details are sought on the attack on the general
Trump administration He offered new justifications, but few details on Tuesday for the assassination of Major General Qassim Suleimani, citing threats to the US embassy in Baghdad and intelligence that suggests imminent attacks against US personnel.
President Trump said General Suleimani had been "planning a very large attack," but the administration's formal notification to Congress, which remains classified, cited only past attacks, officials who read it told The Times.
Go deeper: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued strongly for the murder, although its consequences have hindered his diplomatic work.
News Analysis: "Sir. Trump has long said that he likes to be unpredictable and sees it as a fortress, which means he can take enemies by surprise," writes our White House chief correspondent. "But it leaves allies guessing as much as adversaries, so it is a challenge to build support for Trump's decisions."
Another angle: One word has become a focus of concern about the decision to kill General Suleimani: murder. Our interpreting columnists explored the term.
There are no survivors after the Boeing accident in Iran
A Ukraine International Airlines flight with 176 people It came down shortly after Tehran's takeoff today, killing everyone on board, according to Iranian media.
The circumstances of the accident were unclear, but the media cited technical problems in the Boeing 737-800, which was headed to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. The airline executives said later that the plane had worked well.
The 737-800 is a different model of the 737 Max, which has been under intense scrutiny after two fatal accidents.
Another angle: On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration told US airlines not to fly over Iran, in case their planes were confused with military planes.
A trial on the terms of Mitch McConnell
Saying he had the votes to overcome any Democratic objection, the leader of the Senate Republican majority plans to proceed with the impeachment trial of President Trump without committing to call witnesses or listen to new evidence.
Later on Tuesday, President Nancy Pelosi said she would send the two articles of political trial to the Senate "soon," although not before McConnell set its rules.
McConnell, who promised an early acquittal, said he would echo the procedures used during the trial trial of President Bill Clinton in 1999, although the circumstances of the two cases are very different.
The newspaper: Today's episode is about the offer of John Bolton, the former national security adviser, to testify.
Another angle: Federal prosecutors recommended that former national security adviser Michael Flynn be sentenced to up to six months in prison for lying to investigators in the Russian investigation. He said he had "chosen to reverse the course,quot; in cooperation.
If you have 15 minutes, it's worth it
Dead idols on tour
A new category of entertainment, part concert, part technology show, involves holograms of dead artists. (A 58-date tour with Buddy Holly, above, and Roy Orbison began in September).
The Times Magazine He explored the effort, which aims to revive a live music industry whose highest income is beyond the retirement age.
This is what is happening most.
Carlos Ghosn press conference: The former Nissan executive plans to speak publicly today for the first time since his escape last week from Japan, where he faced charges of financial irregularities. The press conference in Beirut, Lebanon is expected to begin at 8 a.m. Eastern time.
Alarm in Puerto Rico: The government's fatal failures after Hurricane Maria in 2017 left skeptical islanders that their leaders could handle the aftermath of this week's earthquakes.
Chaos in Venezuela: Opposition lawmakers had to pressure soldiers to initiate a session of the National Assembly.
Battle of billions of dollars for .org: A private equity company wants to buy the internet domain for nonprofit organizations. A group of internet pioneers is trying to stop the sale.
Vulnerabilities of TikTok: The popular video application had flaws that would allow hackers to manipulate user data and reveal personal information, researchers said today. TikTok said he solved the problems last month.
Snapshot: Above, taking care of kangaroos in a temporary shelter in Australia this week. Fires have it inflicted a high cost on the country's wildlife, including many animals that are not found anywhere else. (Here's how to help)
Who is the best champion of "Jeopardy!": Three of the most important stars of the game show: James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, are competing. Read what happened in your first game.
Nightly Comedy: After the Department of Defense accidentally released a letter stating that the United States was withdrawing from Iraq, Trevor Noah said: "These people control nuclear weapons and cannot even handle Microsoft Outlook."
What we are reading: This 2018 essay by Elizabeth Wurtzel, who changed the way mental illness looked with her 1994 memoirs, "Prozac Nation." After she died on Tuesday of breast cancer at age 52, fans shared the essay on Twitter as a representative of her relentless style.
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Spicy onions add flavor to Tacos of black beans with avocado.
Watch: The "Schitt’s Creek,quot; series is ending just when it achieved something like general success. For its creators and stars, that is the time to leave.
Eat: Our restaurant critic, Pete Wells, visited Thai Cook, which is hidden inside a Chinese restaurant in Queens. Read his review.
Smarter life: The case to complain: It helps to process emotions.
And now for the backstory in …
Fort bragg
A few days ago, some 3,500 soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army. UU. They were sent to planes in Fort Bragg by a rapid deployment to the Middle East. Dave Philipps, who covers veterans and military of The Times, told us about the history of the base.
Fort Bragg is one of the largest US bases. UU. It covers parts of four counties in North Carolina and houses about 50,000 active duty soldiers, one tenth of the force. Some call it "the 911 of the nation,quot; because some of its troops can be deployed in just 18 hours.
It has another distinction. Along with nine other facilities in the southeast, Fort Bragg is named after a Confederate Civil War commander. Major General Braxton Bragg led the Mississippi army; He was defeated by Major General Ulysses Grant.