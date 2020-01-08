Indian woman faces arrest for carrying poster of & # 39; Free Kashmir & # 39; | News

Mumbai, India – Activists and political analysts in India have criticized the Mumbai police for launching an investigation against a woman for holding a "Free Kashmir,quot; sign during a protest against Mafia violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi (JNU).

Since then, the woman apologized for carrying the banner during the 24-hour sitting in the iconic Gateway of India located in the financial center of Mumbai along with similar solidarity protests in many Indian cities.

Protesters chanted slogans, recited poetry, sang songs and carried posters, but a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised an objection to the "Free Kashmir,quot; cartel.

Modi's Hindu nationalist government stripped the special status of Kashmir administered by India and imposed a blockade in the region on August 5. Since then, the Muslim majority region has been largely without Internet access and thousands of people, including pro-Indian politicians, have been thrown into jail.

Mumbai police spokesman, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok, said a complaint was filed under section 153 (B) of the Indian Criminal Code against women for displaying the poster.

If found guilty, he faces up to three years in prison or a fine or both.

"We will analyze if the incident is true and what was his motive behind it," Ashok told Al Jazeera.

& # 39; Serious violation of individual rights & # 39;

In a video message on Facebook, Mehek Mirza Prabhu, the woman with the sign, said the incident has been "disproportionate."

Students have realized that this regime is not doing much for them. And minorities have realized that they need to defend themselves. Suhas Palshikar, political scientist

"The banner meant freedom to express yourself, freedom from the Internet blockade that many people have been expressing," he said. "I was expressing my solidarity for the basic constitutional right. This situation is terrifying for a woman like me. If for being naive in understanding the impact it would have, and in the process I created this uproar. I apologize."

Suhas Palshikar, a political scientist based in the city of Pune, called the police report "a serious violation of individual rights."

"Everyone these days is worried about being qualified as an antinational," he said, explaining why Kashmir is an option for most Indians.

"There is a misconception among people that even talking about autonomy to Kashmir, which was part of the Indian constitution, is considered equivalent to an anti-national activity."

The ruling BJP has long campaigned against article 370 of the Indian constitution that granted Kashmir a measure of autonomy. After Modi won re-election in a landslide victory in May, his government moved to eliminate Kashmir's autonomy.

While the Mumbai authorities have rushed to file a complaint against Prabhu for the cartel, the Delhi police have not made a single arrest in connection with the assault on JNU students two days ago.

In an FIR, the police admitted to having witnessed a mafia that attacked students, but did nothing to protect them. Several videos and reports have pointed to the participation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organization of the BJP.

Instead, the Delhi police filed a complaint against the president of the JNU student union, Aishe Ghosh, for allegedly destroying property on campus one day before the Mafia attack on Sunday. Ghosh has suffered head injuries during Sunday's attack.

Protest against citizenship law

Protests after the attack in JNU occur as a series of organic upheavals throughout the country since the Modi government passed citizenship legislation last month.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants nationality to persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, but points to Muslims who do not seek refuge in India, drawing parallels with Myanmar's citizenship and refugee policy.

Critics say that the CAA is part of the Hindu supremacy agenda of the Modi government and goes against the spirit of India's secular constitution.

The government's decision to implement the national citizenship count (National Registry of Citizens) has caused alarm among the largest minority in India, the Muslims, who have conducted mass protests in recent weeks. More than 20 people have died in police actions.

The Indians protested against police brutality against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Aligarh Muslim University and the UN.

Teesta Setalvad, an activist based in Mumbai, said: "Muslims have realized that they are a political target."

"But non-Muslims, because they believe in the constitutional principle of parity, have also taken to the streets, which is encouraging," he told Al Jazeera.

"People have realized that having documentary evidence is only an elite privilege. The poor and marginalized would be lining up to prove their existence."

The agitations in Mumbai have made headlines, including that Bollywood celebrities took to the streets, sang songs and recited poems. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus on Tuesday to show her solidarity with the students.

Palshikar said the protests are the result of a combination of factors along with the NRC and the CAA.

"The students have realized that this regime is not doing much for them," he said. "And minorities have realized that they need to defend themselves."