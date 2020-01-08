In pictures: Ukrainian passenger plane crashes near Tehran | I ran

%MINIFYHTMLba3d67559855777dd3d889686b5a1bce9% %MINIFYHTMLba3d67559855777dd3d889686b5a1bce10%

A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 176 people crashed Wednesday morning minutes after taking off from the main airport of the Iranian capital, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into burning rubble fields and killing everyone on board .

The plane had 167 passengers and nine crew members on board.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said there were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians on the plane.

%MINIFYHTMLba3d67559855777dd3d889686b5a1bce11% %MINIFYHTMLba3d67559855777dd3d889686b5a1bce12%

Ukrainian citizens included two passengers and nine crew members. There were also 10 Swedish citizens, four Afghans, three Germans and three British, Prystaiko said.

The departure of the Imam Khomeini International Airport plane was delayed almost an hour. It took off westward, but never reached more than 8,000 feet, according to data from the FlightRadar24 flight tracking website.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and ordered a thorough inspection of all civil aircraft in the country, "regardless of the conclusions about the accident in Iran."

Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Transportation and Roads, said one of the engines seemed to catch fire. The pilot lost control and sent the plane to crash, Biniaz said, according to state news agency IRNA.