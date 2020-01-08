In 33 countries, most people disapprove of Trump: Pew | News

A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, before President Donald Trump signed an agreement with the United States. drone attack who killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, discovered that the world was skeptical that after three years in office, the US leader did the right thing in foreign affairs.

Most people in many of the 33 nations surveyed by the nonpartisan research center disapproved of some of Trump's most talked about policies, including imposing tariffs on imported products as a way to gain influence in trade disputes, withdraw of international agreements on climate change, building a wall on the border between the United States and Mexico and putting stricter restrictions on immigration to the United States.

Similarly, in the 33 countries, more people disapprove of approving Trump's decision that the United States be the only world power to withdraw from a nuclear agreement with Iran.

The survey of almost 37,000 people was conducted in 2019 from May 18 to October 2, long before Trump approved the murder of Soleimani when he left the Baghdad International Airport last week. The attack has brought tensions between the US. UU. And his former Middle Eastern enemy on high alert and has led Tehran to launch ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house US troops.

The survey consisted of telephone and face-to-face interviews.

Across Western Europe, approximately 75 percent or more of people in Germany, Sweden, France, Spain and the Netherlands lack confidence in Trump.

That feeling is even deeper in Mexico, where 89 percent do not trust Trump, who has made Mexicans the target of their beards and anti-immigrant policies such as the border wall.

However, seen more positively, it is Trump's direct negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. That effort gained the most support, although not a majority in most of the countries surveyed.

Trump and Kim have held three rounds of talks about the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, most recently last year in the demilitarized zone that separates North Korea and South Korea.

Not everything is negative.

The world is not completely against Trump.

Majorities in Israel, the Philippines, Kenya, Nigeria and India are confident that the businessman who has become president will do the right thing on the world stage.

Five leaders were rated in the survey, and Trump received the most negative opinions. Low participation also expressed confidence in Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China.

The confidence in the German Angela Merkel was the highest among the leaders. The opinions of Frenchman Emmanuel Macron were slightly more positive than negative.

Trump, a Republican, often treats his relatively low approval on the world stage as a badge of honor. During a campaign rally in December in Battle Creek, Michigan, he told his followers that Germany and France, like his predecessor, Barack Obama, a Democrat, are more than they like.

Trump said he had imposed imports of French alcoholic beverages to retaliate for a tax that France has imposed on major technology companies, including some based in the US. UU.

"If I ever become more popular, that means I'm not doing my job," he said.

In an earlier version of the survey, which was published several months after Trump took office in January 2017, less than 30 percent of respondents expressed confidence in the president's ability to do the right thing in international affairs.