Impulsive Star ready to repeat Classic Chase | Racing news





Jockey Sam Waley-Cohen in Impulsive Star

Neil Mulholland expects conditions not too demanding for Impulsive Star in his quest to record consecutive wins at the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase in Warwick on Saturday.

The terrain was described as good when Impulsive Star landed the spoils three and a quarter away from Calett Mad, and Mulholland will pray for more of the same.

Impulsive Star was arrested in its two subsequent starts last season and suffered a similar fate in its comeback in Cheltenham last month.

Mulholland feels that it is the fault of the soft ground and expects a much better display at the weekend.

"Everything is fine. Everything is fine and we are happy with it, we have had some bad luck with the terrain," said the Wiltshire driver.

"I hope it's not too soft. I think that has really been the main key.

"I hope we can get a cleaner race this time."