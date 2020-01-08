iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: the complete list of nominations

Kevin Mazur / WireImage
The nominees for the IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 They have been revealed!
On Wednesday morning, iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced the nominated artists for this year's awards program, which will air on March 29. Taylor Swift, Billie eilish, Lil Nas X Y Lizzo They are among the talented nominees for the next ceremony. Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo are nominated for the song of the year, along with Jonas brothers, Shawn mendes Y Camila Cabello.
More nominees for the awards ceremony include Ariana Grande, Bad bunny, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Duck, Ed Sheeran, Ghost, Halsey, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Luke combs, Maren morris, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Snow Y Summer walker.
"The iHeartRadio Music Awards are a true celebration of music and artists that millions of fans listen to every day on their favorite radio stations across the country." John sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, said Wednesday. "The young and committed FOX audience has proven to be the perfect home for our iHeart listeners."
"It's always exciting to see who is nominated for our iHeartRadio Music Awards." Tom Poleman, Programming Director of iHeartMedia, shared. "This year's nominees represent the music that is heard year-round in our stations and in the iHeartRadio application. We are eager to gather them for an incredible night of celebration and see who takes the prize home in the more than thirty categories,quot; .
In addition to broadcasting on Fox, the awards program will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country and iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital radio service, podcast, on demand and live broadcast.
Check out all the nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 below!
The song of the year:
"bad boy,quot; – Billie Eilish
"Old Town Road,quot; – Lil Nas X
"Miss,quot; – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
"Piglet,quot; – Jonas Brothers
"The truth hurts,quot; – Lizzo
Female artist of the year:
Ariana Grande
Billie eilish
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Luke combs
Post Malone
Shawn mendes
Best duo / group of the year:
Dan + Shay
Imagine dragons
Jonas brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At the disco
Better collaboration
"Dancing with a stranger,quot; – Sam Smith and Normani
"Eastside,quot; – Benny White, Halsey and Khalid
"I don't care,quot; – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
"Miss,quot; – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
"Sunflower,quot; – Post Malone and Swae Lee
Best new pop artist:
Ava max
FLETCHER
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Alternative rock song of the year:
"bad boy,quot; – Billie Eilish
"Doin & # 39; Time,quot; – Lana Del Rey
"Ready to let go,quot; – Cage The Elephant
"The Hype,quot; – twenty one pilots
"Trampoline,quot; – SHAED
Alternative rock artist of the year:
Billie eilish
Cage the elephant
Imagine dragons
Panic! At the disco
Twenty one pilots
Best new rock artist / alternative rock:
Dirty honey
Dominic Fike
Matt Maeson
SHAED
Glorious children
Rock song of the year:
"Blue on black,quot; – Five finger deadly strike
"Ghost,quot; – Badflower
"Lo / Hi,quot; – The black keys
"Monsters,quot; – Shinedown
"S.O.S. (Sawn Shotgun)" – The Glorious Children
Rock artist of the year:
Disturbed
Five Finger Mortal Strike
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shine down
Country song of the year:
"Beautiful crazy,quot; – Luke Combs
"GIRL,quot; – Maren Morris
"The country of God,quot; – Blake Shelton
"Those who didn't come home,quot; – Justin Moore
"Glasses of whiskey,quot; – Morgan Wallen
Artist of the country of the year:
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Luke Bryan
Luke combs
Thomas Rhett
Best new country artist:
Jimmie Allen
Matt stell
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
June Runaway
Dance Song of the Year:
"Body,quot; – Strong luxury with brando
"Close To Me,quot; – Ellie Goulding, Diplo with Swae Lee
"Here With Me,quot; – Marshmello with Chvrches
"Superior love,quot; – Kygo and Whitney Houston
"So Close,quot; – NOTD, Felix Jaehn and Captain Cutsv with Georgia Ku
Dance Artist of the Year:
Diplo
Kygo
Strong luxury
Marshmello
The smokers
Hip-hop song of the year:
"Going Bad,quot; – Meek Mill with Drake
"Money In The Grave,quot; – Drake with Rick Ross
"Money,quot; – Cardi B
"Old Town Road,quot; – Lil Nas X
"Suge,quot; – DaBaby
Hip Hop Artist of the Year:
Cardi B
Duck
Lil baby
meek mill
Travis scott
Best new hip-hop artist:
City girls
Dababy
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
R,amp;B song of the year:
"Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)" – Beyoncé
"Girls need love (remixing)" – Summer Walker & Drake
"Without guidance,quot; – Chris Brown with Drake
"Shooting clock,quot; – Ella Mai
"Talk,quot; – Khalid
R,amp;B Artist of the Year:
Chris Brown
She mai
HIS.
Khalid
Summer walker
Best new R,amp;B artist:
Ari Lennox
LightSkinKeisha
Nicole Bus
Summer walker
The bonfyre
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:
"Calm,quot; – Pedro Capó and Alicia Keys with Farruko
"With Calm,quot; – Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry with Snow
"MIA,quot; – Bad Bunny with Drake
"WHAT YOU PRETEND,quot; – J Balvin and Bad Bunny
"Taki Taki,quot; – DJ Snake with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:
Bad bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best new Latin pop / urban artist:
Buck
Guaynaa
Lunay
Rosalia
Sech
Mexican regional song of the year:
"Why did you change your mind,quot; – Caliber 50
"Through the Glass,quot; – Banda Los Sebastianes
"With All Inclusive,quot; – The Addictive Banda San José De Mesillas
"Lovely,quot; – The Ghost
"Nothing New,quot; – Christian Nodal
Mexican regional artist of the year:
Banda Sinaloense MS by Sergio Lizárraga
50 caliber
Christian Nodal
Ghost
The overwhelming band El Limón
Best new Mexican regional artist of the year:
Los Sebastianes Band
Ghost
Regid Force
Kanales
Lenin Ramírez
Producer of the year:
Andrew Watt
Benny White
Finneas
Louis bell
Max Martin
Composer of the year:
Ashley Gorley
Finneas
Frank Dukes
Louis bell
Savan Kotecha
Best lyrics: * Socially voted category
"10,000 hours,quot; – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
"7 rings,quot; – Ariana Grande
"bad boy,quot; – Billie Eilish
"Beautiful people,quot; – Ed Sheeran with Khalid
"Hot Girl Summer,quot; – Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ ign
"Juice,quot; – Lizzo
"Losing you to love me,quot; – Selena Gomez
"Nightmare,quot; – Halsey
"Miss,quot; – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
"Someone you loved,quot; – Lewis Capaldi
"The bones,quot; – Maren Morris
"You need to calm down,quot; – Taylor Swift
Best cover song: * Socially voted category
Led Zeppelin – "Black Dog,quot; – Miley Cyrus Case
Ariana Grande – "break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored,quot; – Cover of Lana Del Rey
Phil Collins – "Can't Stop Loving You,quot; – Taylor Swift Cover
Sam Smith and Normani – "Dancing With A Stranger,quot; – 5SOS Deck
Elvin Bishop – "Deceived and in love,quot; – Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover
The Rembrandts – "I'll be there for you,quot; – Meghan Trainor cover
Taylor Swift – "Lover,quot; – Cover Keith Urban
Lewis Capaldi – "Someone You Loved,quot; – Camila Cabello's cover
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker,quot; – Halsey Cover
Post Malone – "Sunflower,quot; – Cover of Vampire Weekend
Best army of fans: * Category with social vote
Agnation – Agnez Mo
Arianators – Ariana Grande
Beliebers – Justin Bieber
BTSArmy – BTS
Camilizers – Camila Cabello
Harries – Harry Styles
Limelights – Why not us
Louies – Louis Tomlinson
MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
Niallers – Niall Horan
Selenators – Selena Gomez
Swifties – Taylor Swift
Best music video: * Socially voted category
"7 rings,quot; – Ariana Grande
"bad boy,quot; – Billie Eilish
"Boy With Luv,quot; – BTS with Halsey
"With Height,quot; – Rosalía, J Balvin with El Guincho
"With Calm,quot; – Daddy Yankee and Snow
"Dancing with a stranger,quot; – Sam Smith and Normani
"I don't care,quot; – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
"Kill this love,quot; – BLACKPINK
"I!" – Taylor Swift with Brendon Urie
"Old Town Road,quot; – Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
"Miss,quot; – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
"Piglet,quot; – Jonas Brothers
Social Star Award: * Category with social vote
Angel asher
Cody Orlove
Danielle Cohn
DeStorm Power
King Bach
Montana Tucker
Niki and Gabi
Piper Rockelle
Scotty Sire
Stephanie Poetri
The guys moy
Zoe Laverne
Best remix: * Socially voted category
"bad boy,quot; – Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)
"With Calm,quot; – Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry with Snow
"Good As Hell,quot; – Lizzo with Ariana Grande
"Superior love,quot; – Kygo and Whitney Houston
"Lover,quot; – Taylor Swift with Shawn Mendes
"Old Town Road,quot; – Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
"The Bones,quot; – Maren Morris with Hozier
"Thotiana,quot; – Blueface with Cardi B and YG
"Trampoline,quot; – SHAED with Zayn
"Without me,quot; – Halsey with Juice WRLD
Favorite photographer of the tour: * Category with social vote
Adam Degross (Post Malone)
Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)
Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
Blair Caldwell (Normani)
Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)
Jake Chamseddine (Panic! In the disco)
Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)
Corrupt Lightning Mind (Travis Scott)
Zack Caspary (Why don't we do it?)
Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)
Favorite music video choreography: (New category) * Category with social vote
"7 rings,quot; (Ariana Grande) – Scott and Brian Nicholson
"How do you sleep?" (Sam Smith) – Parris Goebel
"Kill this love,quot; (BLACKPINK) – Kyle Hanagami and Kiel Tutin
"I!" (Taylor Swift with Brendon Urie) – Tyce Diorio
"Motivation,quot; (Normani) – Sean Bankhead
"Miss,quot; (Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello) – Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens
You can get more details about the awards program HERE. The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 29. The social vote begins today and will close on Monday, March 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT for all categories, except Best Army Army, which will continue until Friday, March 27 at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominated hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.
