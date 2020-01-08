iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: the complete list of nominations

The nominees for the IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 They have been revealed!

On Wednesday morning, iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced the nominated artists for this year's awards program, which will air on March 29. Taylor Swift, Billie eilish, Lil Nas X Y Lizzo They are among the talented nominees for the next ceremony. Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo are nominated for the song of the year, along with Jonas brothers, Shawn mendes Y Camila Cabello.

More nominees for the awards ceremony include Ariana Grande, Bad bunny, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Duck, Ed Sheeran, Ghost, Halsey, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Luke combs, Maren morris, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Snow Y Summer walker.

"The iHeartRadio Music Awards are a true celebration of music and artists that millions of fans listen to every day on their favorite radio stations across the country." John sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, said Wednesday. "The young and committed FOX audience has proven to be the perfect home for our iHeart listeners."