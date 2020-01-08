How Rupert Murdoch is influencing the Bushfire debate in Australia

WOMBEYAN CAVES, Australia – Deep in the burning woods south of Sydney this week, volunteer firefighters were clearing a path through the forest, hoping to contain a nearby fire, when one of them shouted for the crunch of the excavators.

"Don't take pictures of any tree that falls," he said. "The greenies will get it and it's all over."

The idea that greenies or environmentalists would oppose measures to prevent fires from ravaging homes and lives is simply false. But the comment reflects a narrative that has been promoted for months by conservative Australian media, especially the influential newspapers and television stations owned by Rupert Murdoch.

And it is far from being the only claim fueled by Murdoch that circulates. His standard national newspaper, The Australian, has also repeatedly argued that this year's fires are no worse than those of the past, which is not true, scientists say, noting that 12 million acres have been burned so far, with only 2019 burning more of New South Wales than the previous 15 years combined.