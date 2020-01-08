How Rupert Murdoch is influencing the Bushfire debate in Australia

WOMBEYAN CAVES, Australia – Deep in the burning woods south of Sydney this week, volunteer firefighters were clearing a path through the forest, hoping to contain a nearby fire, when one of them shouted for the crunch of the excavators.
"Don't take pictures of any tree that falls," he said. "The greenies will get it and it's all over."
The idea that greenies or environmentalists would oppose measures to prevent fires from ravaging homes and lives is simply false. But the comment reflects a narrative that has been promoted for months by conservative Australian media, especially the influential newspapers and television stations owned by Rupert Murdoch.
And it is far from being the only claim fueled by Murdoch that circulates. His standard national newspaper, The Australian, has also repeatedly argued that this year's fires are no worse than those of the past, which is not true, scientists say, noting that 12 million acres have been burned so far, with only 2019 burning more of New South Wales than the previous 15 years combined.
And on Wednesday, it was discovered that Murdoch’s News Corp., Australia’s largest media company, was part of another wave of misinformation. An independent study found that online bots and trolls exaggerate the role of fire caused by fires, at the same time as a An article in The Australian that makes similar claims became the most popular offer on the newspaper's website.
It's all part of what critics see as a relentless effort led by the powerful media to do what they have also done in the United States and Britain: blame the left, protect conservative leaders and divert the Climate change attention.
"It's really imprudent and extremely harmful," said Joëlle Gergis, an award-winning climate scientist at the National University of Australia. "It's insidious because it grows. Once you sow those seeds of doubt, an important conversation stops."
News Corp. denied having played that role. "Our coverage has recognized that Australia is having a conversation about climate change and how to respond," the company said in an email. "The role of incendiaries and the policies that may have contributed to the spread of fire are, however, legitimate stories to inform in the public interest."
However, for many critics, Murdoch's approach suddenly seems dangerous. They increasingly connect News Corp. with the dissemination of misinformation and the government's lackluster response to fires. They argue that the company and the coalition led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison are responsible, together, as a team, for the lack of protection of a country that, according to scientists, is more vulnerable to climate change than any other developed nation.
The editors and columnists of News Corp. were among the noisiest defenders of Mr. Morrison after he faced a coup by on vacation in Hawaii, since the worst of the fire season began in December. On New Year's Day, most of Australia's media led with devastating images of the fires, as did newspapers and television news programs around the world. The Australian did not publish a photo of the mega-fires on his cover.
Two days earlier, Oz, as the newspaper owned by News Corp. is known, largely promoted an interview with government energy minister Angus Taylor, warning that the "top-down,quot; pressure of the United Nations to address Climate change would fail. – followed by an opinion piece by Mr. Taylor on New Year's Eve.
Other News Corp. media followed a similar playbook. The Herald Sun of Melbourne, for example, pushed the news of forest fires to page four on New Year's Eve, even when they threatened to devastate nearby villages and push thick smoke into the city.
Days later, residents of a city almost crushed by the fires interrupted and despised Mr. Morrison during a visit to assess the damage. A new contract for Mr. Murdoch's Sky News channel, Chris Smith, called them "savages," slang for careless homeless people in the country.
As is often the case at Murdoch points of sale worldwide, there have been exceptions to the company's line: a story about the statement of Australian golfer Greg Norman that "climate change is happening,quot;; An interview with an international expert who explained why this year's fires are unique.
But the search for "climate change,quot; in the main media of Murdoch mainly throws stories condemning protesters who demand more aggressive government action; editorials that argue against the "radical climate change policy,quot;; and opinion columns that emphasize the need for more setbacks to control fires, if only the left greenies would allow it.
The Australian Green Party has made it clear that it supports such risk reduction burns, issuing an online statement that says so.
Climate scientists recognize that there is room for improvement when it comes to burning dead branches and trees on the ground that can feed fires. But they also say that no amount of preventive burning will counteract the impact of rising temperatures that will accelerate evaporation, dry the earth and turn Australia, already arid, into a powder magazine.
Even fire officials report that most of the off-season burns they want to do are not hampered by land use laws, but by the weather, including the longest fire season and the most extreme winter precipitation. that scientists attribute to climate change.
Still, Murdoch's media continue to resist. "It is too early to reach conclusions about what is causing the fires," an editorial said Monday at the Bairnsdale Advertiser, one of the many small regional newspapers owned by News Corp. He went on to say that Mr. Morrison prefers to wait "Until let the whole story be told, "as if there were doubts about the role of climate change, a position that fits perfectly with the frequent layoffs of government officials of the,quot; phantom man of climate change. "
It is that echo between the ruling party and the Murdoch media that worries many people.
"Leaders must be accountable and accountable to the media," said Penny D. Sackett, a physicist, astronomer and former Australian chief scientist.
Dr. Timothy Graham, a professor at Queensland University of Technology, who conducted the study of Twitter accounts that exaggerate the role of the fire in Australia fires, said media companies should also be aware of the disinformation ecosystem and stop contributing to the problem. That includes the mainstream media, such as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Share inaccurate maps that exaggerate the range of fires.
But in the case of the arson, he said, dozens of bots and trolls, many of whom previously published their support for President Trump, have joined conservative media such as Murdoch's media to promote the idea that Australia's fires do not They were a "weather emergency." but a "provoked emergency."
"Maybe 3 to 5 percent of fires could be attributed to arson, that's what scientists tell us; however, the media, especially those that tend to be partisan, jump on that," said the Dr. Graham
Of course, it is often difficult to know how much influence a media company has. Gerard Henderson, columnist for The Australian, said he didn't think there was much need to address climate change because it was already a focal point in the rest of the media.
"It's hard to get distracted from climate change because you talk constantly," he said.
But there are indications that Murdoch's message is moving forward, at least in terms of what people prioritize. Many firefighters working in the steaming hills south of Sydney hesitated to express their views on climate change this week (some said senior leaders told them to avoid the problem). But they rushed to argue in favor of more setbacks.
Similarly, in Bairnsdale, Tina Moon, whose farm was devastated by fires, said she was furious about the government's failure to clean the land around her property.
"I don't think it's climate change," he said.
Livia Albeck-Ripka contributed reports from Bairnsdale.