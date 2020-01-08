How Rami Malek rescued Rachel Brosnahan from a Golden Globe crisis

The show must go on!

Rachel Brosnahan Surprised by the 2020 Golden Globes with her Michael Kors sequin dress. But in Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel Star revealed that there was a malfunction of the locker room that occurred just before stepping on the red carpet with her husband Jason Ralph. Thankfully, Amy Poehler Y Rami Malek They were available to help.

"We were all online, it was a long line waiting for us to take pictures," he told the host. Jimmy Kimmel. "We are all hanging out in this group of random celebrities and Rami looked at my husband Jason's bow tie and said," Oh, wait. Your bow tie is crooked. "We went to fix it and we realized that this bow tie with a clip, because they are easier, had completely collapsed and we thought:" Oh, no! We are inches away from having photos taken. What are we going to do? This is a great crisis. "