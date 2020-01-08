How Rami Malek rescued Rachel Brosnahan from a Golden Globe crisis

The show must go on!
Rachel Brosnahan Surprised by the 2020 Golden Globes with her Michael Kors sequin dress. But in Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel Star revealed that there was a malfunction of the locker room that occurred just before stepping on the red carpet with her husband Jason Ralph. Thankfully, Amy Poehler Y Rami Malek They were available to help.
"We were all online, it was a long line waiting for us to take pictures," he told the host. Jimmy Kimmel. "We are all hanging out in this group of random celebrities and Rami looked at my husband Jason's bow tie and said," Oh, wait. Your bow tie is crooked. "We went to fix it and we realized that this bow tie with a clip, because they are easier, had completely collapsed and we thought:" Oh, no! We are inches away from having photos taken. What are we going to do? This is a great crisis. "
After acknowledging that her husband's bow tie accident might not have been an emergency as big as she imagined, she remembered seeing Amy and Rami take action.
"All these famous people are on the floor looking for the clip that has been lost," Rachel continued. "Amy was on the floor. Rami was on the floor. You know, people say celebrities are bad. Hollywood is a toxic place. We feel very supported."
So he Mr. Robot Star worked her magic and fixed the broken bow tie. She added: "Rami finds him and says:" Guys, I have this. And he did! "
Still on the subject of the Golden Globes, Jimmy asked Rachel if she was upset because her winning streak of the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series ended with the award for Flea bag& # 39; s Phoebe Waller Bridge instead. The two-time Golden Globe winner explained that she is a fan of the Golden Globe winner show and even admitted that there is an advantage in losing.
"When you win, it's amazing," he said. "That's very exciting and great. But you get off the stage and you can't hang out at the table with your friends. And you definitely can't drink. So, this year, I was able to drink all night. It was great. The best balloons of all time! "
