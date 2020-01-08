How Jay Cutler became one of Reality TV's most beloved characters

Since he retired from football, Jay cutler He has encountered some time on his hands.
How Very cavallari fans know, he has spent many of those hours convincing his wife Kristin Cavallari to move to his 10-acre farm in the suburb of Franklin, Tennessee, in Nashville, complaining about the employees who make up his jewelry and lifestyle brand Uncommon James and, yes, monitoring the deer chamber to see sightings of his dollar less favorite dale. But he also found a time to browse a 2017 edition of GQ. There, when Kristin told a friend in an episode of the first season of his reality show, he found an article that helped him review his bedroom skills.
"Sex is the best there has been," he revealed dizzily after his friend asked him about his six-year marriage. When asked for more details about the particular piece (ahem, those who are curious can find it here), she simply replied: "I don't know, but it has been a game changer."
Sure, Jay was 74 for 153 in his NFL career, but these days? These days all he does is win. Very cavallari, as the name implies, was meant to serve as Kristin's star vehicle, announcing her return to reality television more than eight years after she moved away from The hills Y Laguna Beach. And although KCav is refreshing and authentic in this honest look from his real life, and as fun as when he was living as a twenty-year-old from Los Angeles, there is no denying that Jay has been the true star of the series. , going back to E! for the third season tomorrow at 9 p.m. (Even Kristin freely admits that she told E! News: "Come for me!")
Twitter users, some of the same people who crucified the 36-year-old Vanderbilt student, for every wandering pass he threw as quarterback first for Denver, then Chicago and finally Miami (no matter if his statistics were good enough as to turn it into all of the Bears). -lider who passes the time), they are simply alive for his dry wit and imperturbable personality.
And, to be honest, he is not trying so hard. Which is more or less the point.
You just need to share your desire, for example, to get hooked with a Nigerian dwarf goat provider, describe your vasectomy to your friends or give your opinion on what it takes to raise chickens ("Feed them, water them … it can't be that difficult . It has to be easier than raising children ") and fans flood social networks begging for more Jay, folding it as one viewer said "possibly the best reality show star of all time,quot;. (Sports and pop culture website The ringer he even had a "The Most Jay Cutler Thing that Jay Cutler did in Very cavallari"Column to celebrate the first season. Nominations include the moment when a kitchen towel caught fire and its failed attempts to catch a chicken."
As for Kristin, 33, she doesn't bother about stealing her husband's scene. "He has had this image, playing football and everything and now it is good for people to see Jay's real side," he told E! News.
This was precisely the type of payment that True roots The author of the cookbook waited after seeing the devotees of the sport shatter his man for most of a decade. "Everything has been very positive," he said Mario Lopez in your radio show With Mario Lopez in 2018. "It's even something that, you know, these particular sports fans are looking at and saying: & # 39; I really wanted to hate it, but it's really funny & # 39; and, obviously, I mean, I know Jay, we've been together for eight years, I've known it's always been a lot of fun. But now I love that other people can see that side of him. "
And to think they almost missed it.
Filming his three children Camden7 Jaxon, 5 and Saylor, 4, was always a non-holder. "We want them to make the decision when they are old enough to have their lives plastered everywhere," Kristin explained to Paper. And since the family settled in their place forever in Nashville, they have been able to give their offspring the most normal existence. "Like, my children go to public school, and take the bus home, and, like, they are outside playing with animals," he shared recently with E! News before the premiere of the second season. "Like, all of that is really amazing for us."
But in an effort to show a touch of his personal life, he worked to bring the athlete on board.
"Jay is honestly probably the most private person you've ever met, so that was a challenge," he admitted to Lopez. "And I think that for him, obviously, he has heard some of my stories about Laguna Beach Y The hills, so I had a lot of reservations. "
In addition, registering for a reality show was against the new reason of being of the retired footballer. As he explained to his girlfriend: "I'm not looking to do a lot of work right now. I'm looking to do the exactly opposite to that".
Even so, the star of reality can be terribly convincing. Or, as he told E! News: "Well, happy wife, happy life, let's be honest. I really had no choice. You're doing this reality show, Jay."
Then, when he broadcast to the Chicago ESPN radio station WMVP-AM 1000, he made a commitment to the lightest possible schedule. "I told Kristin I just wanted to be … five minutes here, five minutes there. But don't expect much from me. Not at all." Kristin agreed: "He would say: & # 39; 10 minutes, we are done, we have it & # 39; take off your microphone." Gradually, however, he began to crawl into more episodes and told WMVP-AM 1000: "Apparently, it exploded a little more than we expected."
And thank God for that. Because the viewers could have been deprived of Jay's innumerable wits. Take this picture from the series premiere when Kristin asked her newly retired husband what "on tap,quot; was for him that day:
"I have a great date at 2:30: get the kids out of school," Jay said. "I want to be the first in line, beat all the other moms there."
Unimpressed, Kristin replied: "But honestly, what are you doing? do all day?"
His answer: "I like to stay quite free, so if something appears, I can bounce directly on it."
Or there was a time when Kristin, who looks for sympathy, called Jay from Florida's retirement from his employees to complain about his hangover.
"Well man," Jay replied. "This is how it goes."
Anxious to talk to someone, perhaps a little more empathetic, Kristin asked about the children.
"One is in school," he said. "One is sleeping. I don't know where the other is."
When Kristen asked if he could locate the missing child and have them on the call, he replied dryly: "Uh. I don't know if it's really good for them to see you like that."
Success is in its irreverent delivery. But also simplicity.
Jay, unlike countless reality stars that have appeared before, is not trying to get attention. He is not choosing fights to gain time in front of the screen or creating a narrative to remain relevant. Just keep up your day. In a post-soccer world, that could mean a test drive Luke BryanCall to see if the animal could fit with the 30 odd chickens and goats they have in their extension or ringing when Kristin's friend Kelly Henderson Share your dating problems. Or, it could mean doing nothing at all. As he said on the air, "Sometimes it's fun." If viewers like it, it's great. If they are not, he is fine with that too.
"That's Jay," Kristin told E! The news of the comfortable and teasing spectators are related to. "He doesn't play anything."
For Jay, it's the same impolite attitude that tends to get him into trouble on the grill. The one who gives fuel to an urban legend about the quarterback to which a student of Vandy approaches while standing in a urinal. The guy told him he was sure they knew some of the same people and was eager to compare notes, but, as the story goes, Jay was not interested in that, he just leaned back and shouted, "Dooooooonnnnnntttt caaaaarrre! "
If there is any truth in that story, this is not the case, it is the person assigned to you. Although those close to him swear that he was never a bit indifferent in regards to his career, but simply misunderstood him. Obviously, he worried about winning, winning his billionaire paycheck. But he wasn't going to bother worrying about what the enemies thought of him while he was in the business of doing his damn job.
"I'll say this: there was never a time when we were in the field where Jay didn't take his job 100 percent seriously," said former Vanderbilt open receiver George Smith III insisted on Bleach Report in 2017. "Never."
Echoed defensive end of the Chicago Bears Corey wootton"He says:" Hey, I get paid to do what I love. I couldn't care less what you think. "If more people thought that, we wouldn't see so many Twitter exchanges between players and fans. You have to respect that ".
With those in his inner circle, "He is one of the most loyal friends you will have," Bears' tight end Zach Miller saying Bleach Report. "Once you meet the real Jay, I'd give you the shirt on your back … I love the guy. It's not even his jokes, it's his behavior. He can say something serious and everyone knows he's digging in you. You have to be close from him to really appreciate the real Jay Cutler. "
That guy, someone fans could see for the first time Very cavallari It is, in fact, quite funny. It is also hard when they come and safe enough not to worry in the least about how others perceive it.
When Kristin turned to social media to celebrate the renewal of the second season of the program, Jay maintained his street credibility. "Pass hard," he replied as his wife asked him to share his emotion.
But behind the scenes, yes, he has thought about his second act. It began shortly after the premiere when friends began calling him to congratulate him on a successful debut and mentioned his tendency to eclipse his most gregarious girlfriend. "We were kidding," he admitted. "We were just going to call him Barely Cavallari".
And since he has some free time while making plans for his future carnage, he has raised some ideas for future seasons.
Without a doubt, Kristin continues to run the program while juggling the more than 70 employees associated with her brand Uncommon James, her new baby Little James ("It's the only thing that makes my children care, so that's exciting," he says E! News of the children's clothing line) and his family.
And she maintains her authenticity at all times. Take the teaser confession of the second season that she and her almost six-year-old husband "are in a serious collapse," while adjusting to their changing roles in the relationship.
"Marriage on the rocks, guys!" she joked at that moment to E! News & # 39; Giuliana Rancic Y Jason Kennedy. "No, you know what, honestly, I mean, it was important for me to be honest about what we're going through. Marriage is hard. I mean, anyone who is married knows their ups and downs. And, you know, once Jay gets He retired from football, my career really took off. So we have completed 180. We changed roles completely. And so we are navigating in this new normal for us. "
That includes Cutler's new status as a reality superstar. "It's funny because now, suddenly, he's having a very positive reaction, it's all inside," Kristin explained to Lopez. "He's like, & # 39; Very good, so for the second season …" and I'm like, & # 39; Seriously? Get out of here! & # 39; It's funny how the tides have changed. "
In fact, times have changed. These days, Cutler plays primarily for a crowd of four at home, instead of a stadium of screaming fans. But he is definitely bringing his game A.
Season 3 of Very cavallari It premieres on Thursday, January 9 at 9 pm, only on E!
%MINIFYHTML549f826f6fbc3529f6127dd74a4d69c713%