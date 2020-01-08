How forced labor in Eritrea is related to EU-funded projects

BRUSSELS – The European Union spent 20 million euros last year in Eritrea, hoping to help stop the exodus of the repressive African country, which is one of its main sources of asylum seekers.

The money, about $ 22 million, bought equipment and materials to build a highway, a seemingly uncontroversial task. The capture? Many workers at the construction site are forced recruits, and the European Union has no real means to monitor the project.

The decision caused outrage in human rights circles. But that did not prevent the block in December from deciding to give Eritrea tens of millions more, financing a forced recruitment system that the United Nations described as "equivalent to slavery."

The additional aid, of € 95 million, has not been previously reported, and is a jarring example of the dilemma facing the European Union as it struggles to halt migration drastically.