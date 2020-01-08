How forced labor in Eritrea is related to EU-funded projects

BRUSSELS – The European Union spent 20 million euros last year in Eritrea, hoping to help stop the exodus of the repressive African country, which is one of its main sources of asylum seekers.
The money, about $ 22 million, bought equipment and materials to build a highway, a seemingly uncontroversial task. The capture? Many workers at the construction site are forced recruits, and the European Union has no real means to monitor the project.
The decision caused outrage in human rights circles. But that did not prevent the block in December from deciding to give Eritrea tens of millions more, financing a forced recruitment system that the United Nations described as "equivalent to slavery."
The additional aid, of € 95 million, has not been previously reported, and is a jarring example of the dilemma facing the European Union as it struggles to halt migration drastically.
When it comes to Eritrea, a closed nation of approximately five million people in the Horn of Africa, the bloc has little real supervision of the projects it is financing, and has decided not to condition its aid to guarantees of democratic reforms.
The money is part of about 4,600 million euros. European Union Trust Fund for Africa, a special fund created at the height of the refugee crisis in 2015 to "address the root causes of migration,quot;.
While that plan is backed by a broad consensus, its execution has tarnished what many consider a worthy goal, even raising questions about whether it has become counterproductive.
The flow of asylum seekers outside Eritrea remains constantly high. At least 5,000 Eritreans have applied for asylum in Europe every year in the last decade. In 2015 and 2016, the number reached more than 30,000, and last year it was more than 10,000.
At least 80 percent of the requests were successful, according to Eurostat, the statistics agency of the European Union, which means that European countries overwhelmingly consider Eritrean legitimate refugees.
European officials and migration experts believe that Eritreans will continue to reach thousands, even as the total number of new immigrants falls from the mid-decade highs.
That fall has more to do with repression on the Mediterranean borders of Europe, through agreements with Turkey and Libya, than with financing to Africa or the Middle East.
The European Union trust fund is a long-term approach, although it has become an immediate part of the growing defense of the block against migration, as it tries to address it originally in Africa.
Its allocation is being spent across the continent, with a special focus on countries that send the largest number of asylum seekers to Europe.
Since the trust was declared “emergency” financing, it is not subject to the strict demands for acquisition and supervision that normally accompany the European Union's expenditure.
When it comes to Eritrea, European officials have changed what they call "a two-way approach,quot;: talk to the government and at the same time give money, regardless of the results.
In total, € 200 million of the fund is destined for Eritrea. The hope is that the money will help raise the local economy, create jobs, keep Eritreans at home and consolidate the peace agreement with its former enemy Ethiopia that was reached in mid-2018.
Overlooked or ignored in the calculation, say critics of the European Union, it is the terrible history of an Eritrean government considered one of the worst human rights violators in the world.
After a 30-year guerrilla war, Eritrea became independent from Ethiopia in 1991. The two sides returned to war on their border, from 1998 to 2000, after Ethiopia refused to abide by an international ruling. Eritrea's rebel leader who has become president, Isaias Afwerki, has maintained a state of emergency since then.
As part of that state of emergency, An obligatory, universal and indefinite National Recruitment Service program has maintained, even after the 2018 peace agreement, an advance that won the leader of Ethiopia the Nobel Peace Prize.
"Despite the peace agreement with Ethiopia, the human rights situation in Eritrea remains serious," said Laetitia Bader, who covers the country and the region in general of Human Rights Watch. "The government continues to recruit a large part of its population in the indefinite national service and keeps dozens of political detainees in inhuman conditions."
The Eritreans are trapped within this system and the country, since an exit visa is required to leave. Many remain recruited at age 40, doing civil or military jobs for little money.
Human rights groups and the United Nations say that recruitment work in Eritrea, which keeps the country running, amounts to forced labor. The United States has long suspended aid and financing for the country's development.
The European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, said it had been "informed,quot; by the government that the recruits would be used for its road project.
The details of how this project is configured show that it has been carefully designed to ensure that the European Union is not paying directly for recruits to work at the construction site.
"The United States does not pay for labor in this project," the European Commission said in written responses to The New York Times questions. "The project only covers the acquisition of material and equipment to support road rehabilitation." .
The Commission, which hired the United Nations Office of Project Services to administer the project on its behalf, said that she and the United Nations agency paid "special attention to ensuring that the minimum health and safety standards of the workers involved in the road rehabilitation sites are insured. "
But the agency does not have an office in Eritrea and says it is reviewing the project through visits organized by the Eritrea government.
In response to the questions, he said he was not monitoring the work, but that the Eritrea government was monitoring himself. The agency "is not monitoring the implementation of the project," a spokesman said. "The project is carried out by the government and the progress is monitored by the Ministry of Public Works."
When asked how many recruits worked on the project and what their salaries were, the agency said it "had no access to this information," which contradicts what the Commission has said about the level of detail provided to the agency.
When asked if he saw a problem with the facilitation of a project involving the work of recruits in Eritrea, a practice denounced by other branches of the United Nations, the agency said it "respects the basic principles of the UN, including elimination of all forms of forced or compulsory labor. " But he decided to proceed anyway.
The European Union's shift in focus towards Eritrea is part of a broader arrival of the cold for the country, as world powers are interested in the geopolitically crucial Horn of Africa and the long coast of Eritrea along the Red Sea .
The United Arab Emirates in recent years established a huge base on the coast of Eritrea to support its war effort in Yemen directly through the water. The Red Sea is also a critical step for ships that transport goods and oil to Europe through the Suez Canal.
Officials involved in the configuration of Eritrea's European policy said the block did not want to stay out of that "game,quot; in development, which has become more active since peace with Ethiopia and the subsequent lifting of the long-standing sanctions of the United Nations against Eritrea for its links with regional armed groups.
“The rapprochement with Ethiopia and the elimination of UN sanctions allow the EU. to try to encourage the development of the dying economy of Eritrea and drive the government away from its repressive forms through commitment and patience, "said William Davison of the International Crisis Group, a research organization.
Mr. Afwerki has been remarkably successful in maintaining control of the country without compromising or paying attention to calls for change.
Recently, however, the government has indicated that the National Service could be gradually reduced once enough jobs were opened to absorb recruits.
The European Union said it disapproved of Eritrea's national service policy, despite the use of European funding tools by recruits.
"The United States. Does not support indefinite national service in Eritrea and continues to drive national service reform through its reinforced political dialogue with the government," said the European Commission.
"Human rights," he added, "are at the center of all external actions of the EU."