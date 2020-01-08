How dangerous is the situation between Iran and the United States? The | I ran

With no appetite in the United States to launch new wars or prolong old ones, the murder of an Iranian high general last week came as a peculiar escalation.

Does the White House want to send a signal that it is committing or disconnecting from the Middle East?

General Qassem Soleimani was the commander of the Quds Brigades of Iran, which Iran uses to expand its military presence and influence in countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

There was no indication that his murder, which Iran considers an act of war, is part of a broader US strategy.

So what's next for Iran-United States relations? And how do we move from relative calm in 2016 to high tension in 2020?

Join host Steve Clemons and his guests in this discussion about the murder of Solaimani, relations between the US. UU. And Iran and the chances of scaling.

Guests:

Vali Nasr – Professor of Middle Eastern Studies at Johns Hopkins University and author of The Shia Revival (2006)

Michele Dunne – Director of the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and former US diplomat in Cairo and Jerusalem

Matthew Brodsky, principal investigator of the Gold Institute for International Strategy

Source: Al Jazeera News