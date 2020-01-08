How Anthony Joshua overcame Andy Ruiz Jr's anxiety | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLf3419d0439fbeee54c6420b8ae6dce9b9% %MINIFYHTMLf3419d0439fbeee54c6420b8ae6dce9b10%





%MINIFYHTMLf3419d0439fbeee54c6420b8ae6dce9b11% %MINIFYHTMLf3419d0439fbeee54c6420b8ae6dce9b12%











8:14



Anthony Joshua looks at Deontay Wilder's last two knockouts and delivers his verdict

Anthony Joshua looks at Deontay Wilder's last two knockouts and delivers his verdict

Anthony Joshua has explained how "absorbing information,quot; allowed him to recover from the "stormy times,quot; of his surprise loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua recovered to recover the heavyweight titles of the IBF, WBA and WBO Ruiz Jr, six months after the first defeat of his career.

He said The secondary activities of Sky Sports podcast about psychological lessons learned in 2019.

"Now I understand that the good has to come with the bad," said the 30-year-old. "There can be no sun forever, there must also be moments of storm."

"I went through a bad time, but I solved it and it taught me a lot."

When asked what advice he would give to anyone fighting anxiety, Joshua said: "Absorb as much information as you can. Learn to be an outgoing person for people to give you information."

"The information is key: it used to be reserved for kings and queens, but now we have access. It absorbs that. It will help you in that moment of anxiety because unconsciously there may be a piece of information to help you.

"If you are someone who makes decisions for yourself, trust your skill and instinct. The mind will play tricks, but you must take control and trust your instinct."

Sky Sports sidelines Anthony Joshua and Ovie Soko among the guests in the new Sky Sports podcast

Joshua explained the moment of sinking or swimming in a ring-walk for his fights for the world heavyweight title.

He said: "What if I turned around and said: & # 39; I can't do this? & # 39; Everyone is there, the opponent is in the ring.

"You have come too far, so you just have to deal with anxiety."

"Once you walk down that path, you have burned the bridge behind you, so you might well dominate."

4:15 Anthony Joshua looks back on a year full of events and tells us how a heavyweight world champion spends his Christmas day Anthony Joshua looks back on a year full of events and tells us how a heavyweight world champion spends his Christmas day

Joshua explained how he agrees to be in the public eye by using his position for more than boxing success.

"I don't want to be remembered for 10 years and then disappear," he said. "I want to leave a mark in eternity.

"Be dedicated to yourself. It's not about boxing. Have I read? Have I educated myself? Once I checked those boxes, I can go to work and act."

Joshua's passion is still "boxing and training," but investing time in mindfulness helped his preparation to defeat Ruiz Jr in his rematch.

"I listen to a lot of talks or podcasts with information on how to be strong and stay focused and channel my emotions. I am a sponge that absorbs," he said.

"Every morning and when I prepare to go to bed. It plays in the background, so I unconsciously receive the information."