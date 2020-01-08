His missiles did little damage, but Iran has more powerful weapons

American intelligence and military officers were stunned by the precision, scale and boldness of what they later concluded was an Iranian attack.
Four months ago, a swarm of low-flying armed drones and cruise missiles hit oil tanks in the center of the Saudi oil industry, surprising Washington and temporarily cutting off 5 percent of the world's oil supply. Almost no country in the region, Israel may be the exception, could have defended against it.
The Iranian attack on US military posts in Iraq early Wednesday, the only direct attack on the United States or its allies claimed by Iran since the US embassy was taken in 1979, was based on ballistic missiles and inflicted little damage.
But with tensions between the United States and Iran at the highest level in four decades, the unexpected success of the September attack on Saudi oil facilities is a clear reminder that Tehran has a series of stealthier weapons in its arsenal that could pose threats much older. if hostilities intensify.
Iran has denied responsibility for the Saudi attack. But American officials have He concluded that Iran was behind this, sending drones and missiles from Iran or southern Iraq.
Iran's conventional army has deteriorated severely during the relative isolation of the country since the 1979 Islamic revolution. But Tehran has spent those decades cultivating less conventional capabilities that are now among the most powerful in the world and are ideal for carrying out an asymmetric war against a superpower like the United States.
Iran commands one of the largest ballistic and cruise missile arsenals in the region, a network of allied militant groups in the region with up to 250,000 combatants and hacker teams that US officials rank among the most dangerous.
He has also developed sophisticated armed and surveillance drones. And lacking a strong conventional army, he has sought other ways to drown the flow of oil from the Persian Gulf, with a fleet of small speedboats and an arsenal of underwater mines.
"Their offensive capacity is drastically greater than the defensive capacity that is organized against them," said Jack Watling, an analyst at the Royal United Services Institute, a London security research center. "Its ability to inflict significant damage makes the cost of the war with Iran quite serious."
Wednesday's ineffective attack demonstrated the range of ballistic missiles in Iran, some traveling more than 600 miles, but also their poor accuracy, with several landing quite outside their alleged targets. Some analysts suggested that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, may have intentionally ordered a symbolic but relatively harmless attack to show Iranian citizens a blunt response without provoking a total war with Washington.
"Khamenei has to gauge the response so that it is enough for Iran not to lose face, but not so much for Iran to lose its head," said Karim Sadjadpour, an Iranian scholar in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
But Tehran and its allies may still be plotting less obvious forms of revenge for the US murder of Iranian military commander Qassim Suleimani last week. Many analysts argue that Iran and its militant allies are returning to their pattern of undercover or indirect attacks that leave no clear evidence of Iranian responsibility.
Iran-backed militias in Iraq, which also lost one of their leaders in the drone attack that killed General Suleimani, said Wednesday they would seek their own revenge. Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese militia backed by Iran, Hezbollah, has said he would do it too.
Iran has also shown a long-standing interest in the killings, a tactic that could match the votes of Iranian officials to take "proportionate,quot; measures to avenge General Suleimani. Several experts from Iran said killing an American official, presumably in the region, could be the eye for an eye that Tehran is looking for.
"I certainly wouldn't go to many public places, because the risk of being beaten or kidnapped is very high," said Sir John Jenkins, a former British ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
But Iran has a terrible success rate in the killing of foreign officials.
Iran tried and failed to kill Israeli diplomats in Thailand, Georgia and India, and to bomb a rally near Paris where Rudolph W. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, spoke. In 2011, US law enforcement officers broke a particularly shameless and inept Iranian plot to hire thugs from a $ 1.5 million Mexican drug cartel to fly an Italian restaurant in Washington to kill a Saudi diplomat.
"We could hardly believe it," said Ilan Goldenberg, a former Pentagon official who oversaw his Iranian task forces at that time. "Everyone who looked at intelligence thought it was a crazy noise, until a first payment of $ 150,000 appeared in a bank account."
The September attack on Saudi Arabia presented a terrifying alternative, partly because it exposed a vulnerable point in most missile defense systems. Most are built to defend against ballistic rockets, and almost none is equipped to detect and stop a large number of low-speed drones and cruise missiles.
Authorities said the attack showed that Iran's technology was more advanced than US intelligence agencies expected.
"The attack on the oil fields in Saudi Arabia was impressive in the depth of their boldness," General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., head of the Pentagon Central Command, said in a recent interview.
Tal Inbar, former director of the space research center at Fisher's Institute for Strategic Air and Space Studies, an Israeli research organization now closed, said the accuracy of the attack could not be achieved using only a GPS system. "Much better capabilities were deployed in this attack," he said, "possibly a camera in the missile and drones, which compares reality to an objective image."
Unlike the more advanced American or Chinese drones, Iranian drones cannot fire missiles from the air. But they can be loaded with explosives, as they were thought to be in the Saudi attack, to become distance-guided missiles.
Iran's most powerful cruise missiles can reach more than 1,500 miles from Iran's borders, reaching almost any part of the Persian Gulf. China, Russia and North Korea have provided technology and ammunition to Iran, and Iran has produced remote controlled drones in the country.
However, until recently, Iran preferred to rely on its network of militant allies throughout the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, a series of Iraqi militias now organized as the Popular Mobilization Forces, the Houthis in Yemen and other groups throughout the region. Some, like Hezbollah or the Iraqi forces, are now so large, they are well equipped and institutionalized that they are more like professional military than informal militias.
"That is what extends Iran's power beyond its borders," said Afshon Ostovar, an Iranian army scholar at the Naval Graduate School in Monterey, California.
The broad economic sanctions of the Trump administration against Iran over the past year have damaged its economy and He reduced his ability to finance his militant allies. But a report this week from the Center for Strategic and International Affairs concluded that the total number of combatants in the entire network of militias backed by Iran has continued to grow steadily, to an estimated range of almost 150,000 to more than 250,000.
And despite the efforts of the United States and Israel, Iran has continued smuggling missiles of various ranks and abilities to its representatives in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, according to Israeli and US defense officials.
The last cycle of attacks between the United States and Iran began with a rocket attack that killed an American contractor in Iraq. The United States retaliated with an attack against an Iran-backed militia, beginning an escalation cycle.
But far from putting an end to such rocket attacks, some of the Iran-backed militias in Iraq have said that, even without Iranian encouragement, they now intended to intensify their attacks on US forces to expel them from the country.
"I think we are preparing for what is going to be a conflict-filled period," said Ostovar.
Cyber attacks, a weapon that can cause serious damage worldwide with low costs and few fingerprints, can be the wild card of Iran.
Cybersecurity experts and government officials have already detected an increase in the malicious activity of pro-Iranian hackers and social media users who believe they could presage Tehran's most serious computer attacks.
US officials and independent cybersecurity experts say that Iranian malware attacks in Saudi Arabia have been one of the most damaging attacks in history, causing damage for at least tens of millions of dollars.
A 2012 attack that US officials attributed to Iran overwritten the hard drives of the Saudi state oil company Aramco with the image of a burning American flag. A second attack in 2016 and 2017 destroyed files of the Saudi central bank, certain government ministries and several private companies. That time, a famous photograph of a drowned Syrian refugee child appeared on computer screens.
Former national intelligence director Dan Coats ranked Iran as one of the four most dangerous sources of cyber threats last year, along with Russia, China and North Korea.
"It is capable of causing localized temporary disruptive effects, such as disrupting the corporate networks of a large company for days or weeks, similar to its data deletion attacks against dozens of Saudi government and private sector networks," he said.
An apparently low-level Iranian attack has already tried to avenge General Suleimani. Iranian hackers temporarily captured the website of the Federal Deposit Library of the United States government and replaced its content with praise for the general.
"Hacked by hackers from the cybersecurity group in Iran," reads the text of the website. "This is only a small part of Iran's cyber capacity!"
Eric Schmitt contributed the reports.