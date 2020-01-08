His missiles did little damage, but Iran has more powerful weapons

American intelligence and military officers were stunned by the precision, scale and boldness of what they later concluded was an Iranian attack.

Four months ago, a swarm of low-flying armed drones and cruise missiles hit oil tanks in the center of the Saudi oil industry, surprising Washington and temporarily cutting off 5 percent of the world's oil supply. Almost no country in the region, Israel may be the exception, could have defended against it.

The Iranian attack on US military posts in Iraq early Wednesday, the only direct attack on the United States or its allies claimed by Iran since the US embassy was taken in 1979, was based on ballistic missiles and inflicted little damage.

But with tensions between the United States and Iran at the highest level in four decades, the unexpected success of the September attack on Saudi oil facilities is a clear reminder that Tehran has a series of stealthier weapons in its arsenal that could pose threats much older. if hostilities intensify.