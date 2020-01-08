Harvey Weinstein demands that the trial judge resign after a threat of jail over the use of the telephone

WENN / Brian To

Through his lawyer Arthur Aidala, the dishonored producer files a motion for Judge James Burke to refrain from the rape case based on harmful and inflammatory comments.

Up News Info –

Harvey Weinstein wants the judge who oversees his trial in New York for rape and sexual assault to be removed from the case after the producer was threatened with jail for using his cell phone.

Judge James Burke punished the defendant at the beginning of the jury selection process on Tuesday, January 7 after he was caught texting on his mobile phone, despite being ordered to hand over his devices to his lawyers.

"Is that really how you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life by sending text messages and violating a court order?" Burke commented to Weinstein.

The 67-year-old man, who had previously been reprimanded for the same problem by the judge, bowed his head silently in response, but now his lawyers have filed a motion demanding that Judge Burke withdraw from the case, alleging that his comments show a clear bias against Weinstein, reports the New York Post.

In the court application, filed at the end of the court proceedings on Wednesday, lawyer Arthur Aidala wrote: "We wrote to request the disqualification of your honor from this case based on the harmful and inflammatory comments made by the court to Mr. Weinstein yesterday in the morning, he received great attention from the press. "

Accusing the judge of the Manhattan Supreme Court of violating state rules on judicial conduct, he continued: "These comments reflect the mood of the court towards the defendant."

Aidala also took the opportunity to criticize the court official for ignoring concerns about her client's right to a fair trial, having closed the previous motions for a change of venue and a delay in the trial in light of the new charges of sex crimes filed against Weinstein in Los Angeles earlier this week (begins January 6).

A decision has not yet been made.

Weinstein faces five criminal charges in New York, related to separate incidents with two different women in 2006 and 2013.

He pleaded not guilty, but if convicted, he could be ordered to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The trial is expected to last two months, and opening statements will begin on January 22, 2020.