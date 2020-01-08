Harvey Weinstein demands a new judge after being threatened with jail for using cell phones in court

Earlier this week, the judge at the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial threatened the dishonored Hollywood producer with jail if he did not keep the two cell phones he was using in the courtroom. And now, Weinstein demands a new judge before his trial begins.

According to Page sixWeinstein's legal team requested that Judge James Burke be removed from the case by a motion written on the second day of his trial at the Manhattan Supreme Court.

If he treats judges like this, how do you think he treats women? Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court | Article (AMP) | Reuters https://t.co/D1W6DzsNcb – rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 7, 2020

"We wrote to request the disqualification of his honor from this case based on the harmful and inflammatory comments made by the court to Mr. Weinstein yesterday morning, which received widespread attention from the press," Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur wrote Aidala

On Tuesday morning, Judge Burke called Weinstein for sending text messages to his cell phone while sitting in the gallery and waiting to take his place at the defense table. He told Weinstein that he could only implore him not to answer the following question: "Is this really how you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, sending text messages in violation of an order?"

Aidala said in the motion that Burke's comments reflect his hostility towards Weinstein, and that it was a violation of the rules of conduct in the state of New York. In the motion, Weinstein's legal team also accused Judge Burke of preventing the 67-year-old from having a fair trial because he denied his request to change his seat.

If you want to understand why Annabella Sciorra will testify during the Weinstein trial and why what she is doing is so difficult and important, it is worth returning to the original @New Yorker piece where he told his story: https://t.co/hbkCt092aW – Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 6, 2020

Weinstein's lawyers filed the motion at the end of day two of the jury's selection in the case. The dishonored Hollywood producer faces charges of predatory sexual assault, criminal sexual acts and rape as a result of accusations of three different women, including former Soprano The actress Annabella Sciorra.

If convicted, Weinstein will end up spending the rest of his life in prison. He also faces more charges of sexual assault in the state of California, but that case will not advance until his trial in New York ends.

Ad

Opening statements in the case of Harvey Weinstein are scheduled to begin on January 22.



Post views:

0 0