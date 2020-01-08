Harry Maguire: Manchester United defender with hip injury | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML3fe939e8108db5b4e01801ea880a0e349% %MINIFYHTML3fe939e8108db5b4e01801ea880a0e3410%

There is no official confirmation from Manchester United about the return date of the England international; Utd will face Liverpool on January 19, live on Sky Sports





Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is ready for a spell on the sidelines with a hip injury.

The central lost 3-1 defeat in the local derby against Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal on Tuesday night.

Originally it was thought that Maguire's problem was a foot problem sustained in the FA Cup goalless draw at Wolves. There has been no official confirmation from United on a return date for England's international.

Maguire has played every minute of Premier League football for United this season

Maguire, who has often captained the team this season, is not expected to participate in Saturday's Premier League game against Norwich.

Given the streak of key United matches coming, which includes a trip to the leaders of the Liverpool Premier League on January 19, a prolonged absence for Maguire would represent a significant blow.

In addressing the problem after the defeat of the City, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been optimistic that Maguire would not be out for long.

"We don't know (about Maguire)," Solskjaer said. "It's not going to be long term, but I don't think it's ready for the weekend, but let's see."

Meanwhile, Phil Jones is expected to be released from a cramp to be available against Norwich if necessary.

"It's his first 90 minutes for a while (since October) and he did it," Solskjaer added.

Maguire's hip problem adds to United's growing list of injuries, as Paul Pogba will be out for about four weeks after ankle surgery, while Scott McTominay is also sidelined by a problem in his right knee. .

Fellow defenders Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are also still injured.