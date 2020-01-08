More women than men die of heart failure. The reason is that only 50 per cent of the heart failure cases among women are caused by having a heart attack, which can be treated with modern methods.For the other 50 per cent of women experiencing heart failure th…
Half of women with heart failure get the wrong treatment
More women than men die of heart failure. The reason is that only 50 per cent of the heart failure cases among women are caused by having a heart attack, which can be treated with modern methods.For the other 50 per cent of women experiencing heart failure th…