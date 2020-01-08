Half brother of Rae Sremmurd arrested in connection with the murder of his stepfather!

The half brother of the superstar rap duo, Rae Sremmurd, has been arrested and detained in connection with the shooting death of his stepfather.

Floyd Sullivan, 62, was shot dead in Tupelo, Mississippi, Monday night, PEOPLE confirmed.

Sullivan Sullivan, who raised Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi since they were preteens and died Monday night because of gunshot wounds.

Kerry Smalls, a spokesman for Rae Sremmurd, later confirmed Sullivan's death and that the duo's half-brother, Michael Brown, is in custody in connection with the shooting.

The Tupelo police captain, Charles McDougald, tells people that the man's adult son is a person of interest and is being held for psychiatric review.

"No other injuries were reported in the home, and no other suspects are being sought at this time," McDougald said. No charges have been filed against Brown or anyone else.

Our condolences are with Rae Sremmurd and his family at this difficult time.