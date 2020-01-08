Home Entertainment Half brother of Rae Sremmurd arrested in connection with the murder of...

Half brother of Rae Sremmurd arrested in connection with the murder of his stepfather!

The half brother of the superstar rap duo, Rae Sremmurd, has been arrested and detained in connection with the shooting death of his stepfather.

Floyd Sullivan, 62, was shot dead in Tupelo, Mississippi, Monday night, PEOPLE confirmed.

Sullivan Sullivan, who raised Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi since they were preteens and died Monday night because of gunshot wounds.

