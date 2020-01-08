Hailey Bieber defends Justin from "belittled,quot; Lyme disease

In sickness and in health.

Hailey Bieber is not taking Justin BieberThe diagnosis of Lyme disease was mild, sharing support for her husband in a series of tweets published hours after she announced the news publicly.

"For those who are trying to minimize the severity of Lyme disease," the model replied: "Please research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Mocking and belittling a disease that you do not have. ". I never understand is the way, all it takes is to educate yourself. "

Lyme disease is an infection commonly contracted by tick bites. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 300,000 cases of Lyme are reported each year, and if left untreated, they can spread throughout the heart, joints and nervous system.

Hailey, 23, thanked other famous victims of Lyme disease as Yolanda Hadid Y Avril Lavigne.