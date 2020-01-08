Hailey Bieber defends Justin from "belittled,quot; Lyme disease

In sickness and in health.
Hailey Bieber is not taking Justin BieberThe diagnosis of Lyme disease was mild, sharing support for her husband in a series of tweets published hours after she announced the news publicly.
"For those who are trying to minimize the severity of Lyme disease," the model replied: "Please research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Mocking and belittling a disease that you do not have. ". I never understand is the way, all it takes is to educate yourself. "
Lyme disease is an infection commonly contracted by tick bites. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 300,000 cases of Lyme are reported each year, and if left untreated, they can spread throughout the heart, joints and nervous system.
Hailey, 23, thanked other famous victims of Lyme disease as Yolanda Hadid Y Avril Lavigne.
"I want to thank @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid immensely for providing me with so much clarity and information about Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about the course of action, symptoms, etc.," he wrote on Twitter, referring to Yoland's daughters Bella Hadid Y Gigi Hadid. "I love you 3 amazing women!"
She continued, "… and sending a lot of love to @AvrilLavigne thanks for everything you do to educate people about Lyme. You are amazing."
Avril, who says he spent two years in bed while fighting the disease, replied on Twitter: "Thank you @haileybieber for your kind words. I am sorry to hear that @justinbieber had to go through this terrible disease. The fact that it is difficult to diagnose and it's so debilitating it was something that I also suffered. "
Marc Piasecki / WireImage
Yolanda documented her own fight with Lyme in her 2017 memoirs, Believe me. Shortly after his own diagnosis in 2011, the son of Bella and Yolanda Anwar Hadid He also learned that they had also contracted tick-borne disease.
Gigi discussed his family's health problems with Elle in 2019, telling the publication: "Growing up, having three sick family members made me very independent. My mother could not drive or get out of bed a few days, so I took my brother to school with me, or I made lunch. But I also felt a lot of guilt for being the only person in the family who didn't understand what they were going through. It's hard when your whole family has pain and doesn't know what to do. "
Meanwhile, Bieber's experience with chronic disease will appear in his next YouTube documentary series.
"It's been a couple of difficult years, but getting the right treatment that will help treat this incurable disease so far and I'll be better than ever," the pop star shared online.
He also responded to his critics, tweeting: "I see many people here creating lies and saying they expect me to lose in everything I do. Well, I hope everyone wins. I hope that whatever they want in life will happen to them. Regardless of how you sit for me, I give you back my love. "