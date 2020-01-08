Hailey Bieber arrives at Justin's defense against enemies who mock his Lyme disease

WENN / Mega

In addition to responding to enemies, the model thanks Gigi, Bella and Yolanda Hadid for giving her much useful information about tick-borne disease.

Not all the messages that Justin Bieber received after he revealed his battle with Lyme disease were supportive. In any case, many people began to send the Canadian singer a rude and cruel message on social networks, which caused his wife Hailey Bieber (formerly known as Hailey Baldwin) to defend themselves and return the blow to the enemies.

She turned to Twitter to tell the trolls: "For those who are trying to minimize the severity of Lyme disease, investigate and listen to the stories of people who have suffered it for years. Making fun and belittling an illness I don't understand is never the way, all it takes is to educate yourself. "

Hailey Bieber defended her husband Justin.

Hailey then greeted his model friends, Gigi and Bella Hadidas well as his mother Yolanda Hadid for "providing me with so much clarity and information about Lyme disease and for helping to answer my questions about the course of action, the symptoms, etc. I love 3 amazing women!"

Hailey Bieber thanked Gigi, Bella and Yolanda Hadid.

Justin himself has responded to his enemies. Instead of getting angry, the "Yummy" singer sent them nothing but love. "I see a lot of people here creating lies and saying they expect me to lose in everything I do," he said. "Well, I hope everyone wins. I hope that whatever they want in life will happen to them. Regardless of how they feel for me, I return their love."

Justin Bieber struck back at his enemies.

Justin revealed his battle with Lyme disease in a shared Instagram post on Wednesday, January 8. In addition to fighting tick-borne disease, he was diagnosed "a serious case of chronic monkey." He said: "While many people said that Justin Bieber looks like crap, methamphetamine, etc. did not realize that I had recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that, but that I had a serious case of chronic monkey that affected my skin, brain function, energy and health in general. "

He added: "It's been a difficult couple of years, but getting the right treatment that will help treat this incurable disease so far and I will come back and be better than ever WITHOUT CAP."

The details of your trip to Lyme disease will be explained in your next YouTube docuseries.