Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will perform together in the 2020 Grammys

gwen Stefani Y Blake shelton they are leaving their Voice chairs and on the stage of the Grammys 2020.

Shelton announced Wednesday morning that he and his love will play their new song "Nobody But You,quot; together on the biggest music night on Sunday, January 26.

As the country singer shared on Instagram, "No one but you, @gwenstefani, with whom I would like to share this year's @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage! Tune in on January 26 to see our performance!"

Stefani republished Shelton's photo and said: "@blakeshelton could never imagine this in my craziest dreams! # Yes, please #myfavoritecountrysinger #nobodybutyou."

"Nobody But You,quot; is the couple duo of Shelton's last album God's country. The title song of the album is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance. And if the lyrics of the love songs are an indication of how their performance will be, then the fans of the musical couple will have an exciting show.

In the song, Shelton and Stefani profess their eternal love to each other, saying that it is incomparable to anything else they have felt.