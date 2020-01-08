Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will perform together in the 2020 Grammys

gwen Stefani Y Blake shelton they are leaving their Voice chairs and on the stage of the Grammys 2020.
Shelton announced Wednesday morning that he and his love will play their new song "Nobody But You,quot; together on the biggest music night on Sunday, January 26.
As the country singer shared on Instagram, "No one but you, @gwenstefani, with whom I would like to share this year's @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage! Tune in on January 26 to see our performance!"
Stefani republished Shelton's photo and said: "@blakeshelton could never imagine this in my craziest dreams! # Yes, please #myfavoritecountrysinger #nobodybutyou."
"Nobody But You,quot; is the couple duo of Shelton's last album God's country. The title song of the album is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance. And if the lyrics of the love songs are an indication of how their performance will be, then the fans of the musical couple will have an exciting show.
In the song, Shelton and Stefani profess their eternal love to each other, saying that it is incomparable to anything else they have felt.
While they sing, "I want to say it now, I want to make it clear / So that only you and God listen / When you love someone, they say you released them / But that won't work for me."
As they profess in the choir, "I don't want to live without you / I don't even want to breathe / I don't want to dream about you / I want to wake up with you by my side / I don't want to go down any other way now / I don't want to love anyone but you / Look at you in the eyes now, if I had to die now / I don't want to love anyone but you. " Just a little romantic.
John Shearer / ACMA2018 / Getty Images for ACM
"Nobody But You,quot; marks the couple's second official song together. The first one was from Stefani's 2017 holiday album You make it feel like Christmas. The song title shared the same name.
When it came to this duo, Shelton said he thought it was magical when he first heard it.
"This was one of those songs in which the more I listened to it, the more I fell in love," he said in the song's announcement. "I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that is why (writer) Shane (McAnally) I was trying to give it to me. "
As I continued, "It fits my story. I was about to come in and record when I decided that I needed Gwen, because it's our song. I think it's magical."
Get ready, everyone. These lovebirds are about to make everyone who looks at the Grammys pass out.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML5b71d368222f90cc24dcf07a21b4cdad9%