Grimes pregnant with her boyfriend Elon Musk's baby? – See your ad!

Is Elon Musk's baby waiting for the singer? This is the question in everyone's mind!

Grimes sparked explosive rumors that she was pregnant by sharing a nude photo in her IG account in which it seemed she was also showing a small baby lump.

But that was not all! She only added fuel to the fire by photographing a fetus in her belly!

As you can imagine, it didn't take long for social media users to start speculating that the musician might be waiting for his first child with nothing less than Tesla's founder, Elon Musk!

And if you think maybe people are reading too much about it, somehow, Grimes also wrote in response to a follower's comment that "being hit is a state of being very wild and warlike."

Many fans began to share their theories, while others simply made sure to congratulate her, obviously very convinced that she was really waiting.

The photo was later deleted by Instagram for being too inappropriate since her nipples were on display and republished with the censored.

Its initial caption read: ‘I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha ​​but the photo is much less wild without them. It could very well be what it is. Also, most of my friends told me not to publish them, so I grieved with reverse psychology. I questioned my shame and then decided that it was a strange internalized internal hatred to feel uncomfortable with my body. I hope you have a good day! "

Elon and Grimes have been dating for a while, but they like to keep their romance private, so not much is known about it.

Do you think she is really pregnant with her son?



