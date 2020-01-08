Grimes feeds the buzz of pregnancy with a nude post

Instagram

After sharing a topless photo of herself, Elon Musk's singing girlfriend apparently confirms that she is waiting for her first child when she responds to praise from fans for her decision not to censor her breasts.

Canadian musician Grimes She is reportedly pregnant with her first child after sharing an artistic image of herself "beaten."

The "Oblivion" singer, born Claire Elise Boucher, tested Instagram censors on Wednesday, January 8, by posting a topless photo of her showing her growing belly, which was depicted as translucent, showing the image of a fetus in her stomach .

There were no subtitles next to the add-on, leaving fans wondering if Grimes was using the image to announce her pregnancy or if it was just art related to her next album, "Miss Anthropocene."

However, the star, who has been dating Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, seemed to confirm that she was actually pregnant after a follower applauded her decision not to blur her breasts in the shot.

"I love how you don't even censor the nipples," the fan wrote, to which Grimes replied: "I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha ​​(anyway, this can be removed), but the photo is much less wild." without the nipples. "

"Besides, being hit is a state of being very wild and warrior." "It could well be what it is …"

The 31-year-old woman made public her romance with Musk, 48, in May 2018 when they arrived together on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York.

They were most recently seen attending the annual Christmas Eve party (December 24) of the Kardashian / Jenner family, held in Kourtney KardashianThe house of Los Angeles.

The representatives of the couple have not yet commented on the reports of babies.

Musk is already the father of five children from his first marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson, who divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage.