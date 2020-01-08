Gray & # 39; s & Station 19 will now be much more intertwined

Grey's Anatomy Fans can keep resting for now.

The program still returns for a season 17 on ABC, and the president Karey Burke says that the program "will live while (Ellen Pompeo) is interested in playing Meredith Gray. "

But that does not mean that some things are not changing. the Gray & # 39; s The spin-off Station 19 now takes over 8 p.m. time interval, with Gray & # 39; s move out at 9 p.m. Gray Showrunner Krista Vernoff Now it is also running Station 19, which allows the two shows to be much more interconnected, starting with a two-hour cross event to launch Station 19Third season on January 23.

"(Station 19) is more linked to Gray & # 39; s than it has been in the past, "Burke confirmed." You will begin to see relationships between the characters that exist in the Gray & # 39; s world and the Station 19 world in really organic ways. "