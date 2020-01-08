Gray & # 39; s & Station 19 will now be much more intertwined

Grey's Anatomy Fans can keep resting for now.
The program still returns for a season 17 on ABC, and the president Karey Burke says that the program "will live while (Ellen Pompeo) is interested in playing Meredith Gray. "
But that does not mean that some things are not changing. the Gray & # 39; s The spin-off Station 19 now takes over 8 p.m. time interval, with Gray & # 39; s move out at 9 p.m. Gray Showrunner Krista Vernoff Now it is also running Station 19, which allows the two shows to be much more interconnected, starting with a two-hour cross event to launch Station 19Third season on January 23.
"(Station 19) is more linked to Gray & # 39; s than it has been in the past, "Burke confirmed." You will begin to see relationships between the characters that exist in the Gray & # 39; s world and the Station 19 world in really organic ways. "
Burke said she is really impressed with what Vernoff and his team have accomplished, and explained that there will be four "important events,quot; throughout the spring that will revolve around major emergencies that would naturally begin with the first responders and then end up in the hospital, creating two-hour cross blocks.
All this begins with the follow-up of Grey's AnatomyThe mid-season finale, in which a car entered Joe's bar and caught everyone inside, including both Station 19 Y Gray & # 39; s characters. The emergency will bring most of Station 19 to the scene, followed by a trip to the Gray Sloane Memorial later.
During his appearance at the TCA, Burke also confirmed that another Bachelor split will come and said he is still behind the former White House press secretary. Sean Spicer participating in the last season of Dancing with the stars.
"It's a ballroom dance show. It's not a political show, it's a ballroom dance show, and I think the contestants came with the spirit of that. And, ultimately, this is a show in which the audience vote, and the audience voted, and finally the right person won the show, "he said.