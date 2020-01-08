Goons kidnap and kill Minnesota rapper's girlfriend for & # 39; BEEF & # 39; !!

A Minnesota rapper known as Momoh was shot in his house on New Year's Eve. Then, his shooters kidnapped his beautiful real estate girlfriend and executed her.

Momoh is best known for releasing a song that featured the late Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead in Los Angeles last spring. In March, Momoh performed at the SXSW Music Conference in Austin,

So why was he killed? Well, the police think the killers wanted to steal the rapper. Police say he had been flaunting wads of cash on social media, and even posted a video on Instagram of one hundred dollar bills spinning in a clothes dryer.

Here is MohMoh's beautiful girlfriend, Monique Baugh, who was killed:

According to police, a 41-year-old man named Cedric Berry broke into the house of Mohmoh & Monique, where the couple lived with their two daughters, one and three years old. Cedric allegedly opened fire on Mohmoh, shooting him several times before fleeing.

Mohmoh survived the shooting, but his girlfriend did not.

Just over an hour later, three shots were heard in a nearby alley. When the police arrived, they found Monique's body. He had been shot three times, twice in the torso and once in the face, and was dead at the scene.

Cedric Berry is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping.