Goons kidnap and kill Minnesota rapper's girlfriend for & # 39; BEEF & # 39; !!

A Minnesota rapper known as Momoh was shot in his house on New Year's Eve. Then, his shooters kidnapped his beautiful real estate girlfriend and executed her.

Momoh is best known for releasing a song that featured the late Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead in Los Angeles last spring. In March, Momoh performed at the SXSW Music Conference in Austin,

So why was he killed? Well, the police think the killers wanted to steal the rapper. Police say he had been flaunting wads of cash on social media, and even posted a video on Instagram of one hundred dollar bills spinning in a clothes dryer.

