Good Newwz is not in the mood to slow down



Upon leaving the masala artist zone, the Karan Johar produced Good newwz It was a refreshing change for movie lovers and an excellent way to end the year for Bollywood. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz presented a star cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film began, it is a trip to the box office at the top and has maintained its strength since then.



Speaking of numbers, on its own opening weekend, Good Newwz managed to collect Rs. Rs 65.99 million at the box office. Yesterday, the movie picked up Rs. 5.04 crore taking the Total collections at Rs. Rs 172.54 million. Given that the movie is in its second week and the fact that it was a business day, these numbers are really impressive. However, with Chhapaak Y Tanhaji: the warrior not sung Just a few days after its launch, Good Newwz has some competition in a row.

Good Newwz is a comedy of errors based on two couples, whose lives are turned upside down after a confusion in the fertility hospital. The movie also brings back Akshay and Kareena on the big screen.