Gigi Hadid reaches an agreement in a lawsuit for Zayn Malik Photo

Model Gigi Hadid resolved a legal dispute on social media about a photo of paparazzi taken from her boyfriend on / off Zayn Malik.

Robert O & # 39; Neil regularly took the track to court in September (2019), claiming that Hadid had infringed his copyright by sharing his snapshot of Zayn on his Instagram Story timeline without permission.

The publication presented the first Only one direction star walking on the street, on which the 24-year-old wrote "My Manz (sic)" and "Muze (sic)".

He sued for $ 150,000 (£ 114,000), but the two sides have reached a private agreement, which has led the photographer to withdraw all claims against Hadid, reports The Blast.

She is not alone in facing legal actions of the paparazzi members for Instagram photos: Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, is also fighting with a similar suit, as they are Rebel Wilson Y Liam Hemsworth.