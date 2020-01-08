George Lopez could be under investigation by the Secret Service after the joke of Trump's murder

Wenn

The actor of & # 39; El Chicano & # 39; He drew the attention of the United States Secret Service after jokingly accepting the $ 80 million reward from President Donald Trump.

The members of the US Secret Service UU. They have confirmed that they know a joke made by a comedian George Lopez, in which he made fun of assassinating the president Donald Trump.

The star made the comment after a false report emerged that alleged Iranian leaders offered a $ 80 million reward for the murder of the controversial leader. Responding to the report, the funny man joked through Instagram: "We will do it in the middle."

"The Secret Service is aware of the (publication) made by Mr. Lopez," an agency representative said in a statement, obtained by Page Six. "The Secret Service takes all threats against the President and / or any of our protégés seriously and, as a practice, we do not comment on matters related to protective intelligence."

Lopez's comment has provoked a violent reaction on social media, and some used the hashtag #ArrestGeorgeLopez, but a 58-year-old spokesman told NBC News that "it really was a joke."

The "The Chicano"The actor is not the only celebrity to be criticized for speaking out against Trump." Kathy Griffin caused a storm of fire in the media after she appeared in a polarizing video in 2017 with a bloody image of Trump's head. Griffin lost sponsorship agreements and was eliminated as co-host of CNN's New Year's Eve coverage as a result of its actions.

The controversy led to an investigation by US officials that finally clarified it, although Griffin insisted that she was repeatedly arrested while touring the world with her special comedy months later.

"I was under a two-month federal investigation for conspiracy to assassinate the president of the United States …" he explained in a talk show "Sight"." When you're under investigation, they put me on what is called the Interpol list, so I was stopped at each airport … "