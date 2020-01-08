Gedson Fernandes: West Ham makes a revised offer for Benfica midfielder | Soccer news





West Ham has made an offer reviewed by Gedson Fernandes

West Ham has made a revised offer for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, which is also attracting Chelsea's interest.

It is believed that Benfica is leaning towards acceptance of the new agreement, and the Portuguese club feels that Fernandes is more likely to maintain its value in West Ham, where they feel they will get more opportunities for the first team.

Benfica is expected to hold a board meeting on Thursday to discuss the final terms of the proposed agreement for the young midfielder.

West Ham and Benfica have been in continuous negotiations on the signing of Fernandes, and the Hammers initially offered an 18-month loan with the obligation to buy for 33 million pounds.

Sky Sports News understands that Chelsea has also made an offer for Fernandes, which is believed to be an 18-month loan with an obligation to buy for £ 55 million.

Chelsea's offer for Fernandes depends on Portugal's international midfielder playing at least 50 percent of the games during his loan period at Stamford Bridge.

It is believed that the midfielder is in favor of moving to the Premier League and it is understood that his preferred destination is London for family reasons.

The Fernandes release clause is 102 million pounds, but Benfica has already acknowledged that it will not approach that figure for a player who is in disgrace and, reportedly, has fought with head coach Bruno Lage.

