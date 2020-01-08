Gedson Fernandes: Chelsea makes an offer to sign the Benfica midfielder in an initial loan agreement | Soccer news





Chelsea has made an offer to sign Gedson Fernandes of Benfica

Chelsea has made an offer for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, which is believed to be an 18-month loan with an obligation to buy for £ 55 million.

Chelsea's offer for Fernandes depends on Portugal's international midfielder playing at least 50 percent of the games during his loan period at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham and Benfica have been in continuous negotiations on the signing of Fernandes, and it is believed that the last offer of the Hammers is an 18-month loan with the obligation to buy for £ 33 million.

However, the percentage of West Ham games that would trigger the sale is lower than that of Chelsea and the final decision on where the 20-year-old will end lies with Benfica and the player himself.

It is believed that the midfielder is in favor of moving to the Premier League and it is understood that his preferred destination is London for family reasons.

The Fernandes release clause is 102 million pounds, but Benfica has already acknowledged that it will not approach that figure for a player who is in disgrace and, reportedly, has fought with head coach Bruno Lage.

Gedson Fernandes is an international from Portugal

