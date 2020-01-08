Gary Busey's ex-wife died of drug overdose reported in jail

Former actress Tiani Warden was found unanswered in her cell at the Hunt County Detention Center only one day after she was arrested for public intoxication.

Up News Info –

Gary Buseysecond wife, former actress Tiani Guardian, died of a drug overdose behind bars in Texas.

She was found unanswered in her cell at the Hunt County Detention Center on November 4 (19), one day after being arrested for public intoxication.

The Dallas County coroner now ruled that she died accidentally, as a result of the toxic effects of cocaine.

Excessive alcohol consumption was also observed as a probable contributor to his death at the age of 52, TMZ reports.

Warden married Busey in 1996, after working together on the films "The Chain", "The Rage" and "Plato & # 39; s Run".

He also appeared in the television miniseries "Rough Riders".

They divorced in 2001.